Scotland’s first-ever wakeboarding park and 5-Star VisitScotland outdoor adventure hub, Foxlake Adventures in Dunbar has unveiled plans for a giant floating obstacle course due to open in the summer, with the creation of 20 new full and part-time jobs.

More than 100 metres of inflatable playground with at least 20 Ninja Warrior-style features including Tyre Run, Ninja-Jump and Eagles Nest, a 3.8m Mount Rainer tower/slide, and 2metre high freefalling slides, will all challenge your balance, coordination and willpower to stay upright and out of the water.

The Aqua Park, suitable for children from seven years old and all abilities, will add to the wide range of adrenalin-fuelled activities at the outdoor hub, which welcomes more than 35,000 visitors a year, including two cable wakeboarding runs, the UK’s first above-water ropes assault course; FoxFall, Ringo Rides and an adventure park.

Over the past decade the award-winning social enterprise has continued to grow with the introduction of Segways, swimming and running events and zip wires that were damaged by Storm Arwen in 2021, which the Aqua Park will replace.

In 2022 they also extended the changing facilities and spectator area at the site, which also features the award-winning Jay Bird’s Larder café.

James Barbour, Director of Foxlake Adventures, said: “We are delighted to add a floating Aqua Park obstacle course to our range of action-packed activities at Foxlake Adventures, including wakeboarding and our ropes assault course, and also create 20 new full and part-time roles.

“It’s a great addition to the existing activities on offer and will make for a brilliant adrenalin-charge, fun-filled day out especially for any daredevils who really want to test their balance, agility, speed and endurance on the Aqua Park.”

For information on any full or part-time roles at Foxlake Adventures, which re-opens at the start of the season on the 31st March, contact Foxlake on info@foxlake.co.uk.

