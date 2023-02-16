First Minister to step down
In news which really nobody expected, the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon announced yesterday that she will step down as leader of the SNP and as First Minister when her successor is chosen by the party.
She said that since her first moments in the job she has believed that “part of serving well would be to know – almost instinctively – when the time is right to make way for someone else”.
Party leader and First Minister for eight years, hers was a coronation when her predecessor, Alex Salmond stepped down. She had stood aside in 2004 when he became leader on the understanding that she would eventually take over from him. But the next First Minister is not as certain. Who will it be?
No doubt in a few days we will know who is standing – and how the succession will be handled by the party who have to announce the timetable.
Kate Forbes, Angus Robertson, Humza Yousaf are all names familiar to those in the political bubble, but perhaps not so well known to the public. But no matter who it is the procedure will be conducted according to the SNP’s own rules and the process, yet to be announced..
Here she is leaving Bute House after the speech when she made her announcement – which almost ended with her in tears.
£eith Chooses
Leith has chosen the projects which will be fully funded for 2022-23 following the results of the voting in the participatory budgeting programme called £eith Chooses. This allows local people to cast their vote for the projects which they want to work in the community.
A total of £54,102 was allocated on twelve projects.
Council extends energy funding to tenants
The City of Edinburgh Council is extending funding to its Energy Advice Service for council tenants, so that it can help even more households to cut down on costs and carbon emissions.
Funded by the council and delivered by leading environmental charity Changeworks, the service aims to give tenants expert energy advice to help them save money on their bills. An additional £158,000 funding will increase the capacity of the service so that it can help to support even more tenants through the current energy crisis and beyond.
Cllr Jane Meagher, Edinburgh’s Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener, said: “At a time when energy costs are soaring, the help provided by the Energy Advice Service is vital.
“Over 4,400 of our tenants have saved £1.5m between them since the project began so I’m really pleased to extend this support even further. The move will provide tenants with the opportunity to speak to someone about their bills, reduce carbon emissions and hopefully save money.
“Since the start of the cost-of-living crisis we have been encouraging tenants to get in touch with us if they are struggling financially. It’s so important to make sure people are getting all the benefits and advice they are entitled to and we have a wealth of support and information online.”
Lord Provost’s Budget under attack
The council will set its budget next week on a day when there will be a lot of posturing by political parties about what the revenue budget should be spent on to achieve a “balanced budget” which it is legally obliged to do.
In its approximately £1 billion spending budget the council has to save around £80 million – which by any other name means cuts. Quite where the cuts will fall is debatable at present.
The SNP group say they have the answer. They will cut the funds available to the Lord Provost’s office and spend the savings on taxi travel for disabled people.
They point out that the Lord Provost has two BMW cars and a large staff and a budget of around £525,000 which includes expenditure on cars and civic hospitality. The political group concede that the civic work is important (the Lord Provost is also the Lord Lieutenant and the King’s representative in Edinburgh) but they point out that this is the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.
Cllr Amy McNeese-Mechan, said: “Residents expect their representatives on the Council to set out their priorities clearly in our budget, and we in the SNP are putting frontline services above hospitality for civic leaders and visiting dignitaries during this challenging time. We feel confident this proposal will still allow the Lord Provost to continue extending a warm welcome in his civic role.
“With our citizens feeling the pinch in their heating bills and their basic shopping costs, and with threats to crucial services, it’s only right that we expect the Lord Provost’s office to cut its cloth accordingly.”
Please subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter
Today would be a good day to buy a subscription to The Edinburgh Reporter monthly newspaper as our February paper is now with our stockists in various locations in the city.
Among others all branches of Farmer Autocare have papers as well as Birthlink on Lower Gilmore Place, and both Leith and Central Libraries.
If you are able to subscribe, then it would help us to keep our online coverage free to access, and also ensure the future of our newspaper for this coming year. And if you do, then thank you.
Buy a subscription here or click the image below.
Teachers reject government’s fifth offer
A special meeting of the EIS Salaries Committee, held online, unanimously rejected the latest revised pay offer from the Scottish Government and COSLA. The new offer, which the teaching unions say was announced in the media yesterday before it was given to them, offers only a marginal improvement on previously rejected offers. The revised offer,…
European funding for University of Edinburgh research
More than €5.3 million will be awarded over four years to four international teams tackling cardiovascular disease. This is a partnership between the British Heart Foundation, the German Centre for Cardiovascular Research and Dutch Heart Foundation and some of the funding includes a project at the University of Edinburgh. The awards are to support mid-career…
Continue Reading European funding for University of Edinburgh research
Possible link between common cold and Covid-19 deaths
A University of Edinburgh team has completed a study of people in Zimbabwe finding that the higher prevalence of common cold viruses in Africa may have resulted in lower death rates from Covid-19. The research finds that Africans may have stored more antibodies from contact with other coronaviruses such as that which causes the common…
Continue Reading Possible link between common cold and Covid-19 deaths
Late surge blasts Fife into Challenge Cup Final
Viaplay Challenge Cup, semi-final, second-leg: Sheffield Steelers 4, Fife Flyers 3 (agg: 6-6). Flyers win after a shootout. Fife Flyers fans were celebrating after their favourites came from behind to book a slot in the Viaplay Challenge Cup Final against Belfast Giants in Northern Ireland on March 1. But the club’s dreams of becoming the…
Continue Reading Late surge blasts Fife into Challenge Cup Final
Pensioner play dates bring joy to the generations
Toddlers from local nursery visit Edinburgh care home Intergenerational visits at an Edinburgh care home have brought some of the city’s oldest and youngest residents together. A group of toddlers aged between three and five from Cramond Early Learning and Childcare visited residents at Cramond Residence for a day of activities and games, including art…
Continue Reading Pensioner play dates bring joy to the generations
£eith Chooses – has chosen
The results are out. The participatory budgeting scheme in Leith has announced the results of the recent voting round. The successful applicants will share in the fund of £54,102. The total of the applications was £86,802 showing the level of demand for funding for smaller projects in the community. Twelve projects will receive full funding,…