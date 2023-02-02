School strikes

Edinburgh is one of the areas targeted by strikes by members of the EIS teaching union. The City of Edinburgh Council has sent a letter to all parents and carers.

Budget

The Scottish Government will debate the budget for 2023/24 later today. John Swinney is acting Finance Minister while Kate Forbes MSP takes maternity leave. He has urged all the MSPs in the parliament to back the budget saying it delivers on hree key priorities of delivering sustainable public services, transforming the economy to deliver a just transition to net zero and taking direct action to eradicate child poverty against a difficult financial backdrop.

You can watch the debate on the budget on Parliament TV on the Scottish Parliament website. https://www.scottishparliament.tv

Hillend plans

Plans to upgrade the ski centre at Holland should be shelved due to lack of money, Midlothian councillors have been told.

The pandas are off…

The two pandas at Edinburgh Zoo will leave later this year to return to China, but before they do the Zoo is running a crowdfunder to help them save 50 other species. The prize is an opportunity to feed the pandas.

Tian Tian

