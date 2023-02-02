School strikes
Edinburgh is one of the areas targeted by strikes by members of the EIS teaching union. The City of Edinburgh Council has sent a letter to all parents and carers.
Budget
The Scottish Government will debate the budget for 2023/24 later today. John Swinney is acting Finance Minister while Kate Forbes MSP takes maternity leave. He has urged all the MSPs in the parliament to back the budget saying it delivers on hree key priorities of delivering sustainable public services, transforming the economy to deliver a just transition to net zero and taking direct action to eradicate child poverty against a difficult financial backdrop.
You can watch the debate on the budget on Parliament TV on the Scottish Parliament website. https://www.scottishparliament.tv
Hillend plans
Plans to upgrade the ski centre at Holland should be shelved due to lack of money, Midlothian councillors have been told.
The pandas are off…
The two pandas at Edinburgh Zoo will leave later this year to return to China, but before they do the Zoo is running a crowdfunder to help them save 50 other species. The prize is an opportunity to feed the pandas.
Top trainers head for Musselburgh’s Scottish Cheltenham Trials weekend
A strong footballing theme and a flurry of entries from champion jumps trainer Paul Nicholls marks out Musselburgh as the place to be this weekend for racing fans. The bet365 Scottish Cheltenham Trials over Saturday and Sunday (4-5 Feb) is widely regarded as a prep event for the big jumps festivals at Cheltenham and Aintree…
Swinney urges parliament to back the budget
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has urged MSPs to back The Scottish Government's Budget for 2023-24, saying that it "delivers for the people of Scotland".
Morelos double sinks Hearts at Tynecastle
Alfredo Morelos claimed a double as Rangers emerged with a 3-0 scoreline at Tynecastle to move further ahead of Hearts in the cinch Scottish Premiership. Malik Tillman claimed the other goal and Rangers had three ruled offside as the second-placed Ibrox side snapped Hearts’ impressive ten-game unbeaten run and it only took nine minutes for the visitors to…
Edinburgh Council children’s home reprimanded again
An Edinburgh council run children’s home where staff ‘assaulted young people’ and used inappropriate restraints, has been reprimanded again – this time by an education watchdog which rated its education services as ‘weak’. Edinburgh Secure Services was hit by scandal last year when an investigation uncovered “illegality, maladministration and injustice” in the care accommodation for young people…
The sky’s the limit for Hearts
Imagine winning 5-0 against Aberdeen and beating Hibs 3-0 home and away, despite not playing to the best of your ability. That is what this Hearts squad have managed to do this year. Many predicted that on the resumption of domestic football following the World Cup break that Hearts would kick on following their early…
Hillend ski centre plans may be shelved
A multi-million pound upgrade for Hillend ski slope should be shelved in the current financial crisis, Midlothian councillors were told this week. Councillor Peter Smaill, Conservative group leader at Midlothian Council, said it was the wrong time to be making the investment which he said now stood at £33 million.