Drumtassie Coarse Fishery is getting back to normal after the cold snap and anglers are catching in the three ponds available within yards of the extensive car park.

The fishery at Blackridge Heights near Armadale has proved popular with anglers from all over the Lothians since it opened last Spring and manager, Chanelle Mavor, is looking forward to a busy summer.

She is adding more stock to the tackle shop and the in-coming goods will include water-soluble PVA (poly-vinyl alcohol) mesh bags. She already has an extensive array of bait from leading manufacturers.

Anglers are beginning to return and some are targeting the big sturgeon – weighing 38lb-plus when last caught – which lives in the top carp pond. Others are happy to catch sizeable carp (pictured), tench, bream and roach in the other two ponds.

Chanelle said: “We’ve had bad weather, and we were closed for three week, but things are getting back to normal and fish are being caught. A lot of anglers are now starting to come back and we are delighted to see them.”

She reminded anglers that only branded baits like boilies and wafters plus branded groundbait are allowed and she added: “We don’t allow home-made baits as we don’t know what is in them. We also ask fishermen to use barbless hooks.

“We have maggots, the the fish like them in all ponds, and our fish are in good condition after the winter. We also ask that anglers targeting carp bring a big landing net and sizeable unhooking matt to ensure the safety of our fish.

“We’re getting more stock in, including PVA bags, for the tackle show and anglers have been asking for them, but you can bring your own as long as they are recognised brands.”

Drumtassie is open seven days a week from 8am to 4pm but the closing time will change in March as the lighter nights come in.

For those unfamiliar with the water, Drumtassie is at Blackridge Heights. From the village go up and over the hill, pass the trout fishery on your left which is operated by the same company, and the coarse ponds are on your right about a quarter of a mile away.

There is ample parking but check the weather forecast as the fishery is high above the M8 and in an exposed location.

