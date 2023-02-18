Scotland on Tour comes to Edinburgh in March with Esther Swift appearing at Assembly Roxy on 11 March 2023.
Esther is a talented harpist, composer and singer and her work explores ritual, connection, isolation and the natural world. She studied at Edinburgh’s St Mary’s Music School and the Royal Northern College of Music and has received many prestigious commissions.
Esther Swift said: “I’m excited to be performing at Assembly Roxy as part of Scotland on Tour. It’s a fantastic initiative after a tough few years for Scotland’s music industry, and I can’t wait to make some memories with the local community.”
Caroline Fraser, Roxy Manager at Assembly Roxy, said: “Assembly Roxy are delighted to host another Scotland on Tour funded gig this March. Esther Swift’s concert will sound beautiful in the upstairs theatre and we’re really looking forward to hearing ‘Vulva Voce’ supporting on this date. This crucial funding has given such a positive opportunity to artists and venues after a particularly difficult time for touring and live performance.”
Culture Minister Neil Gray said: “We’re delighted to support the live music industry with £750,000 to fund the year-long Scotland on Tour initiative to boost the sector’s post-Covid recovery.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for performers and promoters to get back in front of live audiences and for people to back our creative communities by supporting the hundreds of gigs that will take place in venues right across Scotland.”
Scotland on Tour is taking place over a period of 12 months ending in April 2023. The project supports the creation of hundreds of concerts and performances at arts centres, town halls and community venues all over Scotland. More than 120 artists will have performed at more than 100 venues across the country by the end of April this year.
The project, which has been created and managed by Active Events, was made possible by £750,000 of Scottish Government backing and focuses on increasing the number of opportunities to showcase and enjoy live music, while bringing exciting acts to the doorstep of city, towns, villages and rural communities.
The year-long Scotland on Tour bill includes both emerging and established artists with genre-spanning acts appearing across the breadth and width of the country, with rock, pop, jazz, classical, folk, trad and acoustic genres all being showcased.
