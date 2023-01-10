New Hearts defender James Hill told Hearts TV that he was over the moon to be at Tynecastle and he can’t wait to get started and to play in front of the thousands of Jambos who are currently packing the stadium.

Speaking in the dressing-room at the ground, the England under-21 defender said it was a new experience and a step on the road to where he wants to be in the future.

Hill is 21 today (January 10) and is here until the end of the season and Hearts are giving away a signed shirt (picture courtesy of Heart of Midlothian FC). See Hearts social media for details on how to win.

The player added: “Hearts are a massive club and it has a great history and obviously the players involved with the team can help improve myself and give me a great fighting chance for next season.”

He played for Fleetwood Town and made his senior debut aged 16 in an EFL Cup tie against Leicester City in August 2018 to be the ckub’s youngest every player.

He posted 53 appearances before moving to Bournemouth in January 2022 and has been capped four times for England under-21s and the player admitted that Hearts back-room team showed him what he is good at and what he is not and he added: “This is the perfect place to do that and to come here and get some minutes under my belt is ideal.”

The Bournemouth loanee said he is an aggessive defender who enjoys having the ball at his feet but he added: “I quite enjoy defending and working hard and every moment I get to step onto the pitch I never give up and I fight to the end. I would say I am very physical and I have a long throw which in like to contribute as well.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told Hearts social media that it was always high of Hearts’ priorities to recruit another defender and he added: “James has fantastic experience of playing at a high level down south and with England.”

