Hibernian FC has today announced it will appoint a Director of Football.

The process has begun to bring in an experienced candidate to work alongside the Chief Executive and Manager to improve the Club’s sporting performance.

When appointed, the new Director of Football will be responsible for all areas of football support at the Hibernian Training Centre, including the Academy and development, analysis, football administration, medical, player care, recruitment, and strength and conditioning.

When speaking about the appointment, Hibernian FC Chief Executive Ben Kensell said: “I’m excited that we can bring in a Director of Football and believe it will considerably benefit the Club.

“I have worked with Directors of Football before, so I have a full understanding of the difference they can make.

“This decision was made following a thorough review that has taken place over the last few months, and I’d like to thank Ron, and the Board, for their backing and support.”

When speaking to Hibs TV, Kensell detailed the experience, skills, and characteristics he’s ideally seeking from an incoming Director of Football.

In short:

Knowledge of Scottish football

Experience of working at a senior level at a high performing club

Extensive contacts within the game

A strong background in implementing strategy and bringing sporting success

“Ron’s desire to make the Club successful hasn’t wavered, and we’re hoping that bringing in a Director of Football will help mirror our off-the-pitch success, so we can achieve our sporting ambitions,” Kensell added.

