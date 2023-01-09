Following a serious assault and robbery on Ferry Road in November, Police have released images of a man that they wish to speak to as they believe he may have information that can assist with their investigation.
The incident took place around 10.15 pm on Thursday 10 November 2022. The victim, a 46-year-old man, was assaulted and robbed, resulting in serious injuries.
The male shown in the images is described as a white male, in his late teens to early 20s, around 5ft 8 to 5ft 10 inches in height, slim build, shaved dark hair and was wearing a black T-shirt, light grey jogging bottoms and light coloured trainers.
Detective Constable Chris Docherty, from Edinburgh CID, said: “This incident was highly distressing for the victim and we’re eager to trace the man pictured. The male victim in this incident sustained a serious injury and was treated at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
“I am asking that the male pictured in the images to make contact with police in order that further enquiries can be conducted. I am also asking members of the public that if they recognise this individual to contact police.
“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 3719 of 10 November 2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”
