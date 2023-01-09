Buzzworks Holdings has taken over the former Three Bridges restaurant in South Queensferry, opening a new venue there called Thirty Knots.

The new restaurant has views of all three bridges and the owners have big plans for future development, including an outdoor terrace and venue space for up to 100 guests. The company is also looking to hire new employees at the new venue and also at any of its sixteen Scottish locations.

Stephen Buchanan from Buzzworks said: “Thirty Knots is an incredible addition to our existing business and offers something entirely different to our successful Scotts Bar and Restaurant at Port Edgar Marina.

“The concept is something that we’ve been carefully crafting for quite some time, with world-class designers contributing to the completion of this amazing new venue.

“We’re really passionate about getting involved in the South Queensferry community and providing an amazing venue where customers can come to enjoy great service, delicious food and quality drinks.

“Providing a relaxed and welcoming environment, that is warm, comfortable and accessible to all has been at the centre of our every thought since we started work on Thirty Knots, many months ago and we are proud to have delivered just that.

“Making people feel great through hospitality is what we’re all about, so if we can help by providing our guests and the local community with the perfect place to come along and enjoy themselves, whilst making their day that little bit better, we’re happy.

“We’re incredibly proud of everything Thirty Knots has to offer and can’t wait to welcome new and returning guests along over the coming months.

“What we try and do with each of our venues is make them accessible for everyone, so whether it’s a leisurely lunch with friends or casual dinner out with family in the restaurant, celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying a drink or two in the pub, we aim to provide the perfect place for any occasion.

“Coming into the warmer months, we’re also excited to be launching an outdoor terrace, which will definitely be the place to be this summer.

“Since opening, our team has been very much enjoying welcoming guests through our doors over the past few weeks and we can’t wait to show them what’s coming next.”

Buzzworks was recently named in the top ‘100 Best Companies to Work For in the UK’ list, and has become renowned for its industry-leading staff benefits, including competitive rates, ongoing training and development, career progression, flexible working, and health and wellbeing incentives.

The operator also offers ongoing training and development, including a newly-launched Chef Apprenticeship Program, to ensure employees are fully supported and continue to progress within the business.

www.buzzworksholdings.com/careers



Stephen Buchanan

