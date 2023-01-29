A sensational goal-line clearance from Kye Rowles (pictured), who scooped the ball out from underneath the bar, denied Livingston and played a significant part in earning Hearts a hard-earned point in the cinch Scottish Premiership at the Tony Macaroni stadium.

His awareness came after Hearts’ goalkeeper Zander Clark had been chipped by Steven Bradley from the edge of the box and the ball seemed destined to nestle in the back of Hearts’ net.

At the other end, newcomer Garang Kuol was sent through by Stephen Humphrys and the Lions goalkeeper Shamal George twice denied the Australian World Cup player, saving the first shot and smothering the rebound.

And Livingston’s goalkeeper also got a strong right hand to a net-bound shot from Hymphrys as the Jambos pressed forward in a bid to break the deadlock.

They had other opportunities in the game, with another new boy, Yutaro Oda, also spurning a chance before the break, but the final pass let Hearts down and pundits felt that a no-score draw was a fair result.

Seven points separate third-placed Hearts, who have 39 points from 23 games, and Livingston, who are fourth with 32 points from 22 fixtures, and the Edinburgh club are unbeaten in the last ten outings in all competitions, but they were looking for a boost ahead of the visit of Rangers to Tynecastle on Wednesday.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson was again sitting in the stand after his red card against St Mirren and injury and illness forced five changes from the side which beat Hibs at Eastern Road in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

The visitors failed to find a rhythm in the first-half and Livingston also made it hard in the second-half, digging in and nullifying Hearts attacking threat with their organisation and spirited defence.

Overall, Lions had 53 per cent of the possession against 47 per cent from Hearts but the Tynecastle team had five shots on target against four from the home side who travel to Parkhead to face Celtic on Wednesday. Both games kick-off at 19.45.

