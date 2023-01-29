Gary Smith is standing as the Scottish Libertarian Party candidate in the March by election.
Mr Smith also stood in the Drumbrae/Gyle ward in 2022.
He said: “I am not a politician, that is now an insult word on a par with journalist and lawyer.
“I am just a citizen of Edinburgh, born and bred, and my reason for seeking election to the Council is to stop the politicians, journalists, and lawyers, who have no moral compass, from interfering in peoples’ lives and instead just leave us to live as free people in a free country.
“There are many issues that need tackling but a pressing concern is the draconian control measure befitting a medieval principality of the Rhine called the “20-minute city”.
“SAY NO TO THE 20 MINUTE CITY is a main plank of this short by-election campaign. Raising awareness of the heinous attack on freedom and the exponential rollout of state surveillance and control measures on people is paramount.
“I do not want to live in a city where I need a permission slip from some eco green commissar to go outside and travel, and by their insane warped world view being exposed we can now see the rotten core that exists in the management of Edinburgh.
“Everyone in Edinburgh needs to be aware of what plans this current regime in City Chambers have for us. Firstly, this idea of anti-car lunacy is not their idea, they are not that clever, but it is being rolled out everywhere, at the moment, so one must ask the question, who gives the orders?
“This proposed unlawful statute is just another link in the chain of a digital slavery system that these politicians, journalists and lawyers are cooking up for us. It must be snuffed out, now, and this small election in a sleepy West Edinburgh suburb could go down as a first step in fighting back and stopping this lunacy.
“Vote Scottish Libertarian for pragmatism not activism, common sense not nonsense, vote for a councillor on your side and not a council on your back. Vote for FREEDOM!”
Injury update – Rocky Bushiri will be out for months
Hibernian FC say that Rocky Bushiri will be out for a significant period of time. The defender was stretchered off during Sunday’s defeat to Hearts in the Scottish Cup after a collision with an opponent. Scans have revealed that Rocky has picked up an ankle injury. The 23-year-old will be reviewed by an ankle specialist…
Moderator to visit South Sudan
The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland is visiting South Sudan with Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury from the 3 to 5 February 2023. The Moderator, Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields has urged people to pray for the people of South Sudan ahead of his historic ecumenical visit to…
Jardine disappointed over Scottish Government response on housing mould
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has criticised The Scottish Government for “letting down” social housing residents coping with mould in their homes. In December, Ms Jardine wrote to Scottish Housing Secretary, Shona Robison MSP, asking how the Government is helping councils deal with issues of mould and damp in social housing, including adequate funding, and…
Hibs hammer Dons to win ‘El Sackio’
Hibs produced their best performance of the season to hammer Aberdeen in a game dubbed ‘El Sackio’. Photo Ian Jacobs Both managers went into the game under pressure, Jim Goodwin because of the midweek defeat to Darvel and Lee Johnson due to the Scottish Cup and league defeats to Hearts. And at the end of…
Fife flying high and anxious to extend winning run
Fife Flyers squad are anxious to extend their current three-game winning streak in all competitions by taking the scalp of another top three team on Saturday. It’s a massive ask as Cardiff Devils have won all three jousts so far this term, taking six points while Fife have earned one from an overtime defeat at…
Chamber encouraged and looking to grow
Membership of Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber (MELCC) has remained stable despite challenging times. That was the message from Karen Ritchie, the chamber’s chief executive officer, to members at the annual meeting in atmospheric Rosslyn Chapel. Ritchie explained that this was one of a number of leading venues in Mid and East Lothian used to host events organised…