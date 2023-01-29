Hibernian FC say that Rocky Bushiri will be out for a significant period of time.
The defender was stretchered off during Sunday’s defeat to Hearts in the Scottish Cup after a collision with an opponent. Scans have revealed that Rocky has picked up an ankle injury.
The 23-year-old will be reviewed by an ankle specialist at the end of the week but will be unavailable for at least three months.
Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson said: “Firstly we’re all gutted for Rocky and wish him a speedy recovery.
“Rocky was an important player for us, and we felt like he was getting better week on week.
“We will provide him with all the support he needs, rally round him, and help him return fitter and stronger than before.”
Rocky Bushiri added: “This injury has been difficult for me to get my head around, but I have to stay positive and focus on returning stronger.
“I felt like Hibs fans were starting to see the best of me, so I’m determined to come back an even better player and hope to see all the fans soon.”
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Scottish Libertarians to field a candidate
Gary Smith is standing as the Scottish Libertarian Party candidate in the March by election. Mr Smith also stood in the Drumbrae/Gyle ward in 2022. He said: “I am not a politician, that is now an insult word on a par with journalist and lawyer. “I am just a citizen of Edinburgh, born and bred,…
Moderator to visit South Sudan
The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland is visiting South Sudan with Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury from the 3 to 5 February 2023. The Moderator, Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields has urged people to pray for the people of South Sudan ahead of his historic ecumenical visit to…
Jardine disappointed over Scottish Government response on housing mould
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has criticised The Scottish Government for “letting down” social housing residents coping with mould in their homes. In December, Ms Jardine wrote to Scottish Housing Secretary, Shona Robison MSP, asking how the Government is helping councils deal with issues of mould and damp in social housing, including adequate funding, and…
Hibs hammer Dons to win ‘El Sackio’
Hibs produced their best performance of the season to hammer Aberdeen in a game dubbed ‘El Sackio’. Photo Ian Jacobs Both managers went into the game under pressure, Jim Goodwin because of the midweek defeat to Darvel and Lee Johnson due to the Scottish Cup and league defeats to Hearts. And at the end of…
Fife flying high and anxious to extend winning run
Fife Flyers squad are anxious to extend their current three-game winning streak in all competitions by taking the scalp of another top three team on Saturday. It’s a massive ask as Cardiff Devils have won all three jousts so far this term, taking six points while Fife have earned one from an overtime defeat at…
Chamber encouraged and looking to grow
Membership of Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber (MELCC) has remained stable despite challenging times. That was the message from Karen Ritchie, the chamber’s chief executive officer, to members at the annual meeting in atmospheric Rosslyn Chapel. Ritchie explained that this was one of a number of leading venues in Mid and East Lothian used to host events organised…