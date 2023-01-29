Hibernian FC say that Rocky Bushiri will be out for a significant period of time.

The defender was stretchered off during Sunday’s defeat to Hearts in the Scottish Cup after a collision with an opponent. Scans have revealed that Rocky has picked up an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old will be reviewed by an ankle specialist at the end of the week but will be unavailable for at least three months.

Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson said: “Firstly we’re all gutted for Rocky and wish him a speedy recovery.

“Rocky was an important player for us, and we felt like he was getting better week on week.

“We will provide him with all the support he needs, rally round him, and help him return fitter and stronger than before.”

Rocky Bushiri added: “This injury has been difficult for me to get my head around, but I have to stay positive and focus on returning stronger.

“I felt like Hibs fans were starting to see the best of me, so I’m determined to come back an even better player and hope to see all the fans soon.”

Scottish Cup – Hibernian FC v Heart of Midlothian FC 22/1/2023. Edinburgh derby as Hibernian play host to Heart of Midlothian in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. Pic shows: A sad sight as Hibs’ Belgian defender, Rocky Bushiri, is stretchered off in the closing minutes. Credit: Ian Jacobs

