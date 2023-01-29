Police officers are appealing for information following a serious road crash on Oswald Road, near the junction with South Oswald Road, which took place around 5.10pm on Sunday, 29 January, 2023.

The one-vehicle crash involved a silver Ford Focus Zetec. The male driver has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

Emergency services remain at the scene. Oswald Road is currently closed between Kilgraston Road and Mortonhall Road, whilst South Oswald Road is also closed at Blackford Avenue.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, from the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the Oswald Road area, or who believes they saw the Ford Focus nearby prior to the crash, to please come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage, as we carry out enquiries into this incident.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 2466 of 29 January, 2023.”  

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

