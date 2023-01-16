Two SNP politicians, Edinburgh Central MSP, Angus Robertson, and Inverleith ward councillor, Vicky Nicolson, have demanded that local shops take action to prevent trolley dumping in local green spaces.

Trolleys from a range of shops at a nearby retail park are being lifted and dumped around the local area, chiefly Telford Park and its adjoining cycle paths.

The problem of trolley dumping has increased in line with the retail park’s expansion. Local resident, Audrey Rollason, is so frustrated, she has taken to gathering trolleys in her own garden and liaising with her SNP councillor to have them picked up. Another resident, Andrea, and her 9-year-old son Dylan, have also spent significant amounts of time shifting trolleys from parks and gardens. Andrea branded the trolley dumping practice ‘a disgrace’.

Cllr Vicky Nicolson hopes that action can be taken

Now, local MSP Angus Robertson and Councillor Vicky Nicolson have stepped in to demand retailers do their bit to end trolley dumping.

Angus Robertson MSP commented: “It is totally unacceptable that Telford residents face the dumping of trolleys in local green spaces and in parks. Not only is it a disrespect to the local area, it is costing local residents and the Council time and money having to collect them. While it is not retailers’ fault that trollies are being lifted in the first place, it is time that they step up to help solve this issue. We know there are tried and tested ways of reducing trolly dumping. Other retail parks have developed various solutions, such as wheel-locking systems to stop initial removal or, in some cases, retailers actively collect the lifted trolleys from the local area. Cllr Nicolson and I have asked retailers to consider all options to help stop the trolley dumping.”

Cllr Vicky Nicolson said: “Trolley dumping is something I am acutely aware of in my ward. Indeed, on the regular community litter picks I arrange along with Drylaw Telford Community Council in the summer, we often find trolleys strewn about the place. It is deeply frustrating for residents, who should not have to waste their time solving this problem themselves. Local MSP Angus Robertson and I have written to the Craigleith retail park to ask them to take action to help prevent and tidy up dumped trolleys. We will continue to liaise with and represent the views of locals to tackle this issue.”

Resident Audrey Rollason said:“Trolley dumping has got worse and worse in the Telford area. I constantly find trolleys around the place, and often new ones appear in a period of hours. It is absolutely demoralising and makes our local area look run down and unwelcoming. I want the shops to do their bit to help – it shouldn’t be up to me and other local residents to gather their trolleys for them. I’m grateful to Councillor Nicolson and Angus Roberson MSP for helping us and I hope we can end trolley dumping once and for all.”

