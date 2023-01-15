One of the benches in Coates Crescent Gardens opposite the tram stop appears to have been damaged in an apparent act of vandalism on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

The back of the bench has been broken off, and was found lying with the plaque side face down on the grass. (Had the back been lying face up it could simply have broken off while being used, but that does not appear to be the case.) In any case it is now lying broken in two and will have to be repaired or removed.

The other bench next to it is also in need of some care if it is to survive the winter. It is already missing one wooden spar on the seat and possibly needs to be oiled or some weather resistant treatment applied.

Commemorative benches

The council website offers advice to anyone who wishes to fund a commemorative bench. These are now manufactured in black, galvanised metal and cost £2165 which includes the plaque, the inscription, the installation and 20 years of maintenance.

Wooden seats may only be installed in Lauriston Castle Gardens, Saughton Park Walled Gardens, the City Chambers quad and Princes Street Gardens. A wooden bench now costs £4,325.

The council only repairs benches for 20 years and after that it is the responsibility of the donor, which sadly it might be in this case.

As some areas of Edinburgh have no more room for “presentation seats” (including Princes Street Gardens), the public is offered an alternative way of commemorating something or someone special by planting a tree. Search the Tree Time website for more information.

A plaque on one side of the bench commemorates Jan Cameron

The other side of the damaged bench commemorates John Reynolds

Bench in Coates Crescent

This other bench in the same garden is not in good shape.

It really requires some care. It was presented in memory of Nicol Gifford Kilgour Director of Hearts FC from 1948 to 1964 and Chairman until 1960. Mr Kilgour was also President of the Scottish Football League in 1964.

