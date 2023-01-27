Hibernian FC have confirmed that Ryan Schofield has been recalled by Huddersfield Town.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper joined the club in August last year as back-up for First Team shot-stopper David Marshall.

Everyone at Hibernian FC has wished Ryan all the best for the future and thanked him for his contribution.

Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson commented: “We’d like to thank Ryan for the way he conducted himself around the Club and the high standards he showed in training. He’s been a top professional and person to work with.

“This now presents an opportunity to Murray Johnson and continues our drive-in promoting youth as it exposes Murray more to the First Team set-up. This is the perfect way to accelerate his growth and learn off the likes of David Marshall.”

Like this: Like Loading...