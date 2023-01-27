Hibernian FC have confirmed that Ryan Schofield has been recalled by Huddersfield Town.
The 23-year-old goalkeeper joined the club in August last year as back-up for First Team shot-stopper David Marshall.
Everyone at Hibernian FC has wished Ryan all the best for the future and thanked him for his contribution.
Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson commented: “We’d like to thank Ryan for the way he conducted himself around the Club and the high standards he showed in training. He’s been a top professional and person to work with.
“This now presents an opportunity to Murray Johnson and continues our drive-in promoting youth as it exposes Murray more to the First Team set-up. This is the perfect way to accelerate his growth and learn off the likes of David Marshall.”
Work to begin on green corridor between Roseburn and the Union Canal
Work is about to begin to transform public spaces along the route between Roseburn and the Union Canal. This will create a ‘green corridor’ and cycleway and bringing disused areas back into public use. Construction on the £12.5 million Roseburn to Union Canal Active Travel Route and Greenspace Improvements project will begin on 30 January,…
Five things you need to know today
Salute Ukraine! On the weekend of 24 February 2023, which marks one year since the latest Russian invasion, Edinburgh will host events to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine, and pay respects to its sacrifices and its struggle for freedom from tyranny. This will culminate on 26 February at the Usher Hall with a special, one-night-only event,…
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Conservative candidate Findlay on cleaning up the capital
Hugh Findlay is a local to the Roseburn area, and he is also Chairman of the Edinburgh Conservative and Unionist Association. He is the Conservative candidate in the by election in Corstorphine/Murrayfield on 9 March. He explained that he attended Roseburn Primary School and so his “connection to the area extends a long way back…
Councillors warn against making same mistakes over Christmas contract
Edinburgh Council is at risk of repeating the same mistakes that nearly resulted in the Christmas market being cancelled last year, councillors have warned, after it emerged there could be even less time to find an organiser for this winter. Plans for the city centre festive village were thrown into chaos in September with the firm…
Letter from Scotland
It’s always uplifting when a team of part-timers beat premier division professionals, except if you are an Aberdeen supporter. In the 149 years of the Scottish Cup, there has not been an upset like it. Darvel Football Club playing in the West of Scotland league, turned in a fine performance and a 1-0 victory against…
Costs of repairs to North Bridge rise again
The cost of repairing North Bridge have risen by another £1.2 million, it has emerged, as the council warned the project’s budget is still set to increase ‘significantly’. Work to refurbish the bridge which links the Old and New towns began in 2018 after “multiple structural and safety defects” were identified. But since then, more issues…
