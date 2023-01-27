Work is about to begin to transform public spaces along the route between Roseburn and the Union Canal.
This will create a ‘green corridor’ and cycleway and bringing disused areas back into public use.
Construction on the £12.5 million Roseburn to Union Canal Active Travel Route and Greenspace Improvements project will begin on 30 January, when site preparation starts, and is expected to last until April 2024.
The scheme is split into three sections – Sauchiebank Gardens, Duff Street Woodland and Dalry Community Park.
Funding for the project has been provided by Sustrans through its Places for Everyone programme, an active travel infrastructure fund backed by The Scottish Government, which helps deliver walking, wheeling and cycling improvements across the country.
The work will include two new bridges crossing over the Mid Calder railway line and over Dalry Road leading to Dalry Community Park, community gardens at Sauchiebank and Duff Street, and upgrades to the sports pitch and playpark at Dalry Community Park. These designs were developed in consultation with Dalry Primary School pupils.
The project will also provide a key link in Edinburgh’s active travel network, delivering a four metre wide pedestrian and cycle path connecting the North Edinburgh Path Network to Fountainbridge alongside new pedestrian crossings and access points.
The council has developed a comprehensive planting strategy and will be able to actively manage spaces which are currently underused. A great deal of the site is largely inaccessible woodland, and this project will help to create healthier and more diverse woodland with longer-term opportunities to improve its ecological value.
This will involve planting almost 5,000 woodland and semi-mature trees. Approximately 450 trees will be felled in order to deliver the project, including trees which have been identified as ash and would be removed as part of long-term maintenance planning.
Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “This project will transform the route between Roseburn and the Union Canal, where disused and inaccessible areas will become welcoming, green community spaces encouraging biodiversity and play.
“It will also plug a gap in the city’s active travel network by providing a high-quality pedestrian and cycle path between Fountainbridge and the extremely popular North Edinburgh Path Network, as well as leading to the City Centre West to East Link, which is currently under construction.
“We’ll do everything we can to minimise disruption over the coming year and we’ll continue to keep residents up to date as we progress the scheme.”
Roseburn to Union Canal’s final design builds on several years of engagement with the public and stakeholders and aligns with the City Mobility Plan in supporting people to walk, wheel, cycle and spend time in their local community, in turn contributing to the city’s net zero carbon goals.
Michael Melton, Grant Manager for Sustrans, said: “We’re delighted to see works now starting on the Roseburn to Union Canal project in Edinburgh. After several years of design and engagement with the local community, this transformative project will not only provide a vital connection for walking, wheeling, and cycling in the heart of the city, but will also serve as an accessible greenspace for everyone to enjoy.”
The project site will be fenced off from 6 February, and Dalry Community Park will also be closed from 6 February for the duration of construction.
Between 20 February and 23 March the two-lane section of the Western Approach Road, between Westfield Road and Dalry, will close so that safe construction work can begin. A diversion will be in place to help minimise disruption.
The section between the Dundee Street ramps and Lothian Road will remain open. Further information on changes to bus services can be found on Lothian’s website.
Huddersfield Town recall Schofield from Easter Road
Hibernian FC have confirmed that Ryan Schofield has been recalled by Huddersfield Town. The 23-year-old goalkeeper joined the club in August last year as back-up for First Team shot-stopper David Marshall. Everyone at Hibernian FC has wished Ryan all the best for the future and thanked him for his contribution. Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson…
Continue Reading Huddersfield Town recall Schofield from Easter Road
Five things you need to know today
Salute Ukraine! On the weekend of 24 February 2023, which marks one year since the latest Russian invasion, Edinburgh will host events to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine, and pay respects to its sacrifices and its struggle for freedom from tyranny. This will culminate on 26 February at the Usher Hall with a special, one-night-only event,…
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Conservative candidate Findlay on cleaning up the capital
Hugh Findlay is a local to the Roseburn area, and he is also Chairman of the Edinburgh Conservative and Unionist Association. He is the Conservative candidate in the by election in Corstorphine/Murrayfield on 9 March. He explained that he attended Roseburn Primary School and so his “connection to the area extends a long way back…
Continue Reading Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Conservative candidate Findlay on cleaning up the capital
Councillors warn against making same mistakes over Christmas contract
Edinburgh Council is at risk of repeating the same mistakes that nearly resulted in the Christmas market being cancelled last year, councillors have warned, after it emerged there could be even less time to find an organiser for this winter. Plans for the city centre festive village were thrown into chaos in September with the firm…
Continue Reading Councillors warn against making same mistakes over Christmas contract
Letter from Scotland
It’s always uplifting when a team of part-timers beat premier division professionals, except if you are an Aberdeen supporter. In the 149 years of the Scottish Cup, there has not been an upset like it. Darvel Football Club playing in the West of Scotland league, turned in a fine performance and a 1-0 victory against…
Costs of repairs to North Bridge rise again
The cost of repairing North Bridge have risen by another £1.2 million, it has emerged, as the council warned the project’s budget is still set to increase ‘significantly’. Work to refurbish the bridge which links the Old and New towns began in 2018 after “multiple structural and safety defects” were identified. But since then, more issues…
Continue Reading Costs of repairs to North Bridge rise again