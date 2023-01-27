Salute Ukraine!

On the weekend of 24 February 2023, which marks one year since the latest Russian invasion, Edinburgh will host events to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine, and pay respects to its sacrifices and its struggle for freedom from tyranny. This will culminate on 26 February at the Usher Hall with a special, one-night-only event, a tribute concert, SALUTE UKRAINE!

The concert will acknowledge the seriousness and tragedy of this anniversary, ut it will also celebrate the strength and resilience of the country, its independence and its growing status as a leading defender, if not THE leading defender of modern, pluralistic, democratic freedoms across the world. The show’s ticket price is low. This is not intended as a fundraiser, but a coming together of many hundreds of displaced Ukrainians along with Scots in an expression of solidarity and love.

SALUTE UKRAINE! will feature video messages from the frontline and from displaced Ukrainians currently living in Scotland alongside a programme of music and poetry from outstanding Ukrainian and Scottish artists. The line up includes Lou, Karine Polwart, Elzara Batalova with her band – Andy Thorburn, Aidan O’Rourke, Robin Abbot, Jonny Hardie and Derek Urquhart, Scotland’s Makar, Kathleen Jamie and Iona Zajac. Many other artists will be named in the coming weeks.

The evening will be hosted by Tanya Balanova and Matthew Zajac.

Matthew Zajac, Producer of Salute Ukraine! said: “With no sign of an end to Russia’s attempt to destroy Ukraine, it is vital that we continue to support the Ukrainian people and maintain public awareness of their plight and the extraordinary bravery Ukraine continues to demonstrate in its defence of our democracy and freedom. Salute Ukraine! is our way of doing this. We will mourn those who have been lost and we will sing for them. Scottish and Ukrainian artists will come together in a celebration of art, civilised values and defiance. Слава Україні! Slava Ukraini!”

Tickets will be only £10, with a collection at the end to support humanitarian aid to Ukraine. It follows the highly successful fundraiser, WITH LOVE TO UKRAINE, which played to a packed Eden Court Theatre in Inverness in November.

Venue: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Date: Sunday 26 February 2023

Time: 7.00pm

Tickets: £10

Running time: 140 minutes

Box Office: 0131 228 1155 www.usherhall.co.uk

New flights added to whisk you to the sun this Easter

Jet2 has announced additional flights from Edinburgh Airport to Antalya and Majorca. Additional flights between 28 March and 25 April will now fly to southern Turkey and there will be additional Tuesday flights to Majorca between 4 and 25 April.

Jet2 serve Yorkshire Tea on their flights

The airline’ and its holidays’s holiday arm Jet2holidays won the Which? Recommended Provider award last month and offers 22kg baggage per passenger.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Just weeks after being recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider, we are delighted to be announcing even more award-winning flights and holidays for customers and independent travel agents to choose from. We are experiencing strong demand from customers looking to enjoy some early Turkish sun and, as always, we have been quick to respond by adding extra capacity to Antalya from Edinburgh Airport. This expansion further strengthens our commitment to Turkey, and we are looking forward to bringing even more holidaymakers to this fantastic destination.”

He added: “Not stopping there, we have also put on additional services to Majorca, providing even more choice and flexibility for those looking to get away this summer and experience our VIP customer service.”

By election

Candidates in the Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election are increasing in numbers. On Thursday ndependent candidate Elaine Miller declared her intention to stand and we are advised that Gary Smith will also stand on behalf of the Scottish Libertarian Party. All of our coverage about this is on our dedicated page where you can find out more about some of the candidates,

Auld Greekie

Edinburgh World Heritage are holding a talk on 22 February with literary and cultural historian, Dr Iain Gordon Brown, author of the recent major study Auld Greekie: Edinburgh as the Athens of the North, as he explores how this change in perception took place. Basing his talk on his new book, he will examine why many Edinburgh citizens came to see themselves as ‘Modern Athenians’, discuss whether this was a physical, intellectual, or spiritual change, and look at how this “rebrand” was received more widely.

Drawing on a broad range of evidence, and considering artistic, architectural, social, and philosophical dimensions, Dr Brown will pose the following questions: was Edinburgh of the late Enlightenment really ‘Athenian’; did it remain in essence simply ‘Auld Reekie’; or was it, perhaps, for a brief moment in time, a sort of hybrid city: ‘Auld Greekie’?

Date: Wednesday 22 February 2023

Start time: 6pm

Venue: St Mark’s Unitarian Church, 7 Castle Terrace, Edinburgh, EH1 2DP

Dr Gordon Brown will be selling and signing copies of his book at the reception (cash advised)

This event will also be recorded, and the recording later distributed to ticket holders.

https://edinburghworldheritage4.beaconforms.com/form/5e76b8a1?mc_cid=e9cd2bfff6&mc_eid=dfc203e371

UnProcessed: exhibition by Celeste John-Wood at Out of the Blue

3 February – 18 March 2023

Mon – Sat 10am – 5pm. Opening 6pm, 3 February.

Out of the Blueprint presents UnProcessed, a new body of work created by Celeste John-Wood during her time as artist in residence. Using her interest in urban ecologies as a starting point for image making, Celeste gathered inspiration from commons and shared spaces, visualising links, knots, fences and connections.

At each stage the work branched off in unexpected directions, following tangents that allowed the work to be led by mistakes and accidents in collaboration with the riso process. Tying together these different offshoots, the artist changed and altered imagery along the way by combining elements from one composition with parts of another to mimic a cyclical ecosystem.

Celeste has also repurposed byproducts of the riso process, physically weaving used master material back into the printed pages to create the tactile one-off artifacts you can see in the exhibition.

outoftheblueprint.org

