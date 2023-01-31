Brexit anniversary
It is three years since the UK left the EU, and those who are still pro-EU or pro Remain, will take to the streets tonight to mark the occasion.
The torchlight procession begins at 5pm at Pollock Halls and moves down the Galloping Glen to Holyrood where there will be a rally.
Time for Scotland would like you to buy a flaming torch here. You have to buy in advance.
The Scottish Parliament will debate three years of leaving the EU when it meets on Tuesday afternoon. More information here.
Affordable housing
The council has approved proposals to create more than 200 affordable homes in Edinburgh including the purchase of 23 empty homes at Dreghorn from the Ministry of Defence. In addition 140 new homes have been approved at Greendykes, of which 74 will be council homes.
Another 73 homes will be created at Wester Hailes on a derelict site at Murrayburn Gate, next to the Westside Plaza shopping centre, of which 41 are council homes.
Councillor Jane Meagher, the Council’s Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener, said: “Never has our need for affordable housing been greater as we face a cost-of-living crisis and a climate emergency. The decisions made this week demonstrate our Council’s commitment to urgently creating the homes Edinburgh needs.
“I’m particularly pleased that we’ll be able to deliver so many homes for social rent. We want to provide everybody with a safe and warm place to live but we’re facing growing homelessness in Edinburgh. This remains a challenge, but these new properties that we’re buying and building are going to help many people in desperate housing need.
And, as we build these new homes, we’ll create well designed places. Innovative offsite manufacturing of net zero homes such as those planned for Greendykes will help tenants and residents to keep their fuel bills down. This work will be taken forward alongside retrofitting many of our existing homes, so that older Council properties are also brought up to a better standard.”
The Who
A band established in 1964 is coming to play at Edinburgh Castle this summer, or at least two of the original members are, and they are bringing an orchestra with them. Tickets go on sale on Friday.
Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey have announced their summer tour in the UK which includes two dates outdoors on the Castle Esplanade once the seating is put up there in readiness for The Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
Subscribing to The Edinburgh Reporter
Today would be a good day to buy a subscription to The Edinburgh Reporter monthly newspaper as our paper just went to press last night and should be available at some of our outlets later today.
If you subscribe then you will help us keep our online coverage free to access and also ensure the future of our newspaper for this year.
The Pride Bridge
Answering a Freedom of Information request the council has said that the cost of putting up barriers on the Dreadnought Bridge, or the Pride Bridge or the Lindsay Road Bridge (they are the same bridge) is just short of £30,000.
The council said in their reply: “We can confirm that the cost of installing the steel MASS barrier was £8k and the concrete wall a further £17k.
“The recent works to reinforce the Heras fencing under Span 2 was £2k. These works were required due to repeated vandalism of the Heras fencing erected under Span 2 to prevent access to an area of the bridge soffit which is potentially dangerous due to falling material.
“We do not have a record of the costs of the installation and maintenance of the Heras fencing on the deck superstructure The installation costs for protective fencing is not itemised for each site.”
Now the council is to debate three possible alternative solutions for the bridge, but all involve removing the deck of the bridge which has been declared unsafe.
New painting of Waverley Bridge bought for National Galleries
National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) has acquired a vibrant painting called Waverley Bridge which is now on display. The paining by renowned Italian artist, Telemaco Signorini (1835–1901) was acquired with support from Art Fund. ‘Waverley Bridge’ (1881) depicts the recently constructed Waverley Bridge from a vantage point near its northern end. Looking south towards the…
Continue Reading New painting of Waverley Bridge bought for National Galleries
New food pantry opens in Leith
A new food pantry officially opens today at South Leith Parish Church in Leith. The ceremony will take place at 10.30 but the pantry has been in operation since before Christmas, helping the community and reducing shopping bills. A pantry is a community hub where people congregate around food. Local residents can join, pay a…
Opinion – Choudhury on exploitation in Bangladesh
Foysol Choudhury, MBE, MSP, is a Bangladeshi-born British businessman, and the first MSP of Bangladeshi background to be elected. Here he responds to reports that high street retailers such as Zara and H&M have paid garment factories in Bangladesh less than the cost of production. Mr Choudhury writes: “All high-street retailers who have supposedly been…
Continue Reading Opinion – Choudhury on exploitation in Bangladesh
Da Vinci Code keeps Rosslyn Chapel visitor numbers high
Dan Brown’s mystery thriller, the Da Vinci Code, was published 20 years ago and the novel has had an enormous impact to visitor numbers to atmospheric Rosslyn Chapel in Midlothian. Ian Gardner, director, Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said the chapel continues to welcome visitors from all over the world throughout the year, seven days a week, but…
Continue Reading Da Vinci Code keeps Rosslyn Chapel visitor numbers high
Filmhouse loses licence – so what now?
A decision to strip the former Edinburgh Filmhouse premises of its licence to serve alcohol has sparked fears it will be turned into “luxury flats” and never re-open as a cinema. Administrators were called in following the collapse of Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), who ran the independent Lothian Road cinema until last October. They are…
At Summerhall – Art Terry & The Black Bohemians
Art Terry & the Black Bohemians, who fuse gospel transcendence with punk playfulness and skilfully orchestrated funk, will return to Edinburgh this February, playing Summerhall on 17 February. The group is fronted by Los Angeles-born Art Terry, whose piano playing was described by the New York Times as “terrific”. He channels the ecstatic release of…
Continue Reading At Summerhall – Art Terry & The Black Bohemians