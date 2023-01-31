Foysol Choudhury, MBE, MSP, is a Bangladeshi-born British businessman, and the first MSP of Bangladeshi background to be elected. Here he responds to reports that high street retailers such as Zara and H&M have paid garment factories in Bangladesh less than the cost of production.
Mr Choudhury writes: “All high-street retailers who have supposedly been engaging in unethical practices when purchasing from garment factories in Bangladesh. Whilst consumers in the UK often buy items at these popular chains, unfortunately a story of inequality, exploitation and unfair practices lurks behind many purchases.
“Research undertaken at the University of Aberdeen surveyed 1,000 factories in Bangladesh and their findings were shocking. The cost of materials and production has soared globally. Yet, the research showed that the price we pay to producers in Bangladesh has apparently stayed the same as before the pandemic, two years ago, meaning that garment factories are facing a real term cut. As a result, many factories selling to large, global retailers such as H&M and Zara were supposedly paid below the cost of production for their garments. Unethical practice was also evident, with the research concluding that between March 2020 and December 2021, 90% of high street brands were found to be engaging in unethical practices such as cancelling orders and delayed or failed payments.
“Many retailers involved have denied claims. However, if the factories are not being paid enough for their production, unfortunately the workers at these factories may not be being paid enough either.
“Rightly, we fight for the rights of our workers at home. However, it would sadly seem that we neglect the rights of workers globally who are responsible for producing the clothes and items we use regularly. 12 of the brands listed in the report were apparently members of the Ethical Trading Initiative, aiming to promote workers’ rights. This, whilst undertaking business practices which could quash fair pay for workers in Bangladesh.
“We cannot preach about paying workers fair wages globally whilst perpetuating a system of financial exploitation which, unfortunately, ensures that businesses often don’t have the funds to pay their workers a fair wage. We cannot continue to give with one hand and take with the other when it comes to the visage of fair play versus our unethical trading practices. We cannot continue to operate on an ‘out of sight out of mind’ basis. Instead, we need to recognise that these practices are, in part, being propped up by the UK’s global unethical business practice. We need to shift our priorities and act to ensure that all workers involved in our production chains, around the world, have access to workers’ rights.
“I urge governments to ensure that our importers pay the correct costs and make the process ethical. We must not profit at the cost of others around the globe facing exploitation and unfair wages; this immoral trading must stop.”
New painting of Waverley Bridge bought for National Galleries
National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) has acquired a vibrant painting called Waverley Bridge which is now on display. The paining by renowned Italian artist, Telemaco Signorini (1835–1901) was acquired with support from Art Fund. ‘Waverley Bridge’ (1881) depicts the recently constructed Waverley Bridge from a vantage point near its northern end. Looking south towards the…
Continue Reading New painting of Waverley Bridge bought for National Galleries
New food pantry opens in Leith
A new food pantry officially opens today at South Leith Parish Church in Leith. The ceremony will take place at 10.30 but the pantry has been in operation since before Christmas, helping the community and reducing shopping bills. A pantry is a community hub where people congregate around food. Local residents can join, pay a…
Five things you need to know today
Brexit anniversary Scottish Patliament where the EU flag still flies. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com It is three years since the UK left the EU, and those who are still pro-EU or pro Remain, will take to the streets tonight to mark the occasion. The torchlight procession begins at 5pm at Pollock Halls…
Da Vinci Code keeps Rosslyn Chapel visitor numbers high
Dan Brown’s mystery thriller, the Da Vinci Code, was published 20 years ago and the novel has had an enormous impact to visitor numbers to atmospheric Rosslyn Chapel in Midlothian. Ian Gardner, director, Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said the chapel continues to welcome visitors from all over the world throughout the year, seven days a week, but…
Continue Reading Da Vinci Code keeps Rosslyn Chapel visitor numbers high
Filmhouse loses licence – so what now?
A decision to strip the former Edinburgh Filmhouse premises of its licence to serve alcohol has sparked fears it will be turned into “luxury flats” and never re-open as a cinema. Administrators were called in following the collapse of Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), who ran the independent Lothian Road cinema until last October. They are…
At Summerhall – Art Terry & The Black Bohemians
Art Terry & the Black Bohemians, who fuse gospel transcendence with punk playfulness and skilfully orchestrated funk, will return to Edinburgh this February, playing Summerhall on 17 February. The group is fronted by Los Angeles-born Art Terry, whose piano playing was described by the New York Times as “terrific”. He channels the ecstatic release of…
Continue Reading At Summerhall – Art Terry & The Black Bohemians