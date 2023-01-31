A new food pantry officially opens today at South Leith Parish Church in Leith.
The ceremony will take place at 10.30 but the pantry has been in operation since before Christmas, helping the community and reducing shopping bills.
A pantry is a community hub where people congregate around food. Local residents can join, pay a small weekly amount (£4.50) and then choose ten grocery items, usually worth more than £20.
Rev Iain May, Chair of the Food Pantry, said: “The church has opened the Pantry to help people in these challenging times, with rising fuel and food costs. The Pantry is a membership initiative where all our members pay a small sum each week and, in turn, can choose fresh for and veg and other essential items at a very affordable cost. It is about helping people get a foot up in life, moving them away from dependency on free food and food banks, and helping them realise that the situation they are in, is not forever. It is about giving them hope and support when in need.”
The pantry along with five others in Edinburgh is a member of the Your Local Pantry network.
The Leith Pantry is open on Thursday mornings to people living in the EH6 and EH7 postcodes, Around 35 members have already signed up, and capacity is gradually being increased, to reach 150 over the next year.
Local users of the Food Pantry commented:
“This has been great I am eating better, I am cooking again, making soups that I freeze and my mental health has improved. Money is so tight but this has been good for me. I am saving money each week. The Staff are welcoming this has helped my money go further. This is a marvellous idea – how much would all this be in Lidl?“
“This has helped already after one week. I was able to use the money I saved to buy a blender to make soup. This week I have been able to buy a toaster with the money I have saved.”
“I think this is great“
“It’s great coming here I have now got my corned beef for stovies and fritters“
