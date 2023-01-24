The MSP for Lothian, Miles Briggs says he has discovered that there are 83 addresses in Lothian where Scottish Ambulance Service staff are not allowed to enter without a police escort.
A Freedom of Information request revealed that a nearly 450 addresses in Scotland are identified in this way with the number of homes which are red flagged in Edinburgh only just behind the number in Glasgow.
Briggs is sceptical of the way that emergency services can link up and claims that the number of police officers is at its lowest for 15 years. He says that one attack on an emergency service worker in Lothian is one too many and more action must be taken to keep them safe.
Miles Briggs said: “These figures are deeply concerning.
“This is a significant number of addresses that have been red-flagged in Lothian for our dedicated ambulance staff who are putting themselves at risk for others on a daily basis.
“One attack on any ambulance worker in Lothian is one too many.
“This is a direct result of the SNP slashing local budgets and gutting the police service across the country.
“With police officer numbers at their lowest number since 2008 across Scotland, I am also concerned that they may not be able to easily link up with ambulance crews when called upon at a particular address.
“It is clear from the number of addresses that have been red-flagged in Lothian that more needs to be done to keep our ambulance staff safe, which includes handing out hefty punishments to those found to have assaulted them while they are on duty.
“At the very least, frontline staff in Lothian should be reassured that they can go about their work without serious risk of injury from members of the public.”
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Our staff should not fear for their safety when working, and these measures have been put in place to help protect them while they do their job. Individual addresses where staff have previously faced violence or threatening behaviour are automatically flagged to our crews, who can then request additional support, if they believe it is required.
“Our staff are trained in assessing risk and managing aggression so that they can make a sensible decision based on the circumstances. However, getting to the sickest patients is always our priority, regardless of whether the police are in attendance.”
Conservatives set up Disability Group
The Scottish Conservatives have today launched the Scottish Conservative Disability Group, which will be dedicated to promoting the views and inclusion of disabled people at all levels of Scottish Conservative politics. Launched by Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian, Jeremy Balfour, the SCDG welcomes members with lived experience of disability, caring for those with disability or…
Delta Air Lines increase Atlanta flights to seven days a week
Delta Air Lines increase from initial five days a week for summer 2023. Delta Air Lines is increasing its Edinburgh Airport to Atlanta route to a daily service thanks to continued strong demand for transatlantic travel. The service was initially set to operate five times per week when it was first announced last September but…
Continue Reading Delta Air Lines increase Atlanta flights to seven days a week
Jenner’s fire – firefighter in critical condition is named
The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service have called a press conference in Cambuslang this afternoon. In advance of that they have named the firefighter who suffered critical injuries in yesterday’s fire as Barry Martin aged 38. Mr Martin who is from Fife is based in Edinburgh. He was one of the five firefighters taken to…
Continue Reading Jenner’s fire – firefighter in critical condition is named
Watsonians aiming for glory treble
Watsonians women can add the indoor title to their Premiership and Scottish Cup wins last season when they square-up to Clydesdale Western in the women’s indoor final at Perth on Saturday. Both clubs are unbeaten in the qualifiers and the Glasgow club and the Edinburgh combine thrashed Dundee Wanderers and Western Wildcats respectively 6-1 in…
Former Balerno High School pupil takes new role at Mackie’s
Premium ice cream brand Mackie’s of Scotland has appointed a new Managing Director, as it eyes continued growth and development throughout the UK and abroad. Edinburgh born and raised, Stuart Common, has stepped into the role after working at the family business for more than 16 years at the Aberdeenshire firm, latterly as its Sales…
Continue Reading Former Balerno High School pupil takes new role at Mackie’s
Regan highlights cervical cancer prevention week
East Edinburgh MSP, Ash Regan, is supporting Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust which is calling for action to eliminate this type of cancer in the UK. Ms Regan points out that the disease kills two women each day in the UK and that with some action, innovation and awareness this could be reduced to almost zero.…
Continue Reading Regan highlights cervical cancer prevention week