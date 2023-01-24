Scotrail is putting millions of half-price tickets up for sale between 26 January and 2 February for travel before the end of February.

This is part of the Yours to Use campaign to encourage more people to use the train than the car this winter.

The half-price tickets can be purchased in the following ways, quoting the promo code SALE23:

Online at scotrail.co.uk/sale.

Via the ScotRail app (enter promo code SALE23 in the railcards/promotions field).

From ScotRail ticket offices.

On a ScotRail train – where no ticket office facilities are available.

Available on all off-peak tickets on ScotRail services, there are massive savings to be had on train trips across the country. Valid for return travel within a month, off-peak return tickets are ideal for those planning a winter getaway, while an off-peak day return is just the ticket for a fun day out.

There is no limit on the number of half-price tickets available, and the offer is valid on travel seven days a week.

Plus, ScotRail’s Kids for a Quid can be used in conjunction with this offer, which means up to four children can travel, for £1 return each, with each adult.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth MSP said: “This ticket offer is just one of the ways in which the Scottish Government is ensuring a publicly owned and operated ScotRail can deliver real benefits and savings for passengers.

“We need more people to return to Scotland’s trains and I would encourage anyone thinking about travelling by rail to take up this opportunity for half price travel.”

Lesley Kane, ScotRail Commercial Director, said: “This fantastic offer will mean more people can get out and enjoy Scotland for less this winter, and is a reminder that Scotland’s Railway is ‘Yours to Use’.

“Travelling by train is such a great way to experience Scotland, and we hope everyone takes advantage while they can make such a huge saving.”

