East Edinburgh MSP, Ash Regan, is supporting Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust which is calling for action to eliminate this type of cancer in the UK.
Ms Regan points out that the disease kills two women each day in the UK and that with some action, innovation and awareness this could be reduced to almost zero.
She encourages all women to attend their cervical cancer screening when invited and she also supports the efforts of the Human papillomavirus (HPV) immunisation programme.
Ash Regan MSP said: “It’s really exciting that we have the opportunity to effectively consign a cancer to the history books. Cervical screening and HPV vaccines can both help prevent cervical cancer, and I would encourage everyone who can to make use of these amazing cancer prevention tools.
“Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust recognises that attending a screening isn’t always easy, but they are there for you with information and support if you ever need them.”
Samantha Dixon, Chief Executive at Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust said: “A world without cervical cancer doesn’t have to be a pipe dream. The UK has the tools to make it a reality which is incredibly exciting. We need Government action to get there as soon as possible, but everyone can play their part. Going for cervical screening when invited, and making sure your child is vaccinated against HPV, will help make cervical cancer a thing of the past.
“We must also continue to invest in research, improve access to treatments, and banish the stigma and blame that too often comes with a cervical cancer diagnosis. Being forward looking should not mean those living with and beyond cancer get left behind.”
In its latest report, the UK’s leading cervical cancer charity found that only 17% of health professionals working across cervical cancer prevention think enough is currently being done to eliminate cervical cancer in the UK. Only 20% think enough is being done to ensure high levels of HPV vaccine uptake, and just 16% believe that enough is being done to support cervical screening uptake.
To get involved with Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, and the ‘#WeCan End Cervical Cancer’ campaign, follow Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust on social media or visit the website at jostrust.org.uk
Conservatives set up Disability Group
The Scottish Conservatives have today launched the Scottish Conservative Disability Group, which will be dedicated to promoting the views and inclusion of disabled people at all levels of Scottish Conservative politics. Launched by Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian, Jeremy Balfour, the SCDG welcomes members with lived experience of disability, caring for those with disability or…
Delta Air Lines increase Atlanta flights to seven days a week
Delta Air Lines increase from initial five days a week for summer 2023. Delta Air Lines is increasing its Edinburgh Airport to Atlanta route to a daily service thanks to continued strong demand for transatlantic travel. The service was initially set to operate five times per week when it was first announced last September but…
Continue Reading Delta Air Lines increase Atlanta flights to seven days a week
Jenner’s fire – firefighter in critical condition is named
The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service have called a press conference in Cambuslang this afternoon. In advance of that they have named the firefighter who suffered critical injuries in yesterday’s fire as Barry Martin aged 38. Mr Martin who is from Fife is based in Edinburgh. He was one of the five firefighters taken to…
Continue Reading Jenner’s fire – firefighter in critical condition is named
Watsonians aiming for glory treble
Watsonians women can add the indoor title to their Premiership and Scottish Cup wins last season when they square-up to Clydesdale Western in the women’s indoor final at Perth on Saturday. Both clubs are unbeaten in the qualifiers and the Glasgow club and the Edinburgh combine thrashed Dundee Wanderers and Western Wildcats respectively 6-1 in…
Former Balerno High School pupil takes new role at Mackie’s
Premium ice cream brand Mackie’s of Scotland has appointed a new Managing Director, as it eyes continued growth and development throughout the UK and abroad. Edinburgh born and raised, Stuart Common, has stepped into the role after working at the family business for more than 16 years at the Aberdeenshire firm, latterly as its Sales…
Continue Reading Former Balerno High School pupil takes new role at Mackie’s
Addresses in Lothian ‘red flagged’ by ambulance service
The MSP for Lothian, Miles Briggs says he has discovered that there are 83 addresses in Lothian where Scottish Ambulance Service staff are not allowed to enter without a police escort. A Freedom of Information request revealed that a nearly 450 addresses in Scotland are identified in this way with the number of homes which…
Continue Reading Addresses in Lothian ‘red flagged’ by ambulance service