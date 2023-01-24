East Edinburgh MSP, Ash Regan, is supporting Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust which is calling for action to eliminate this type of cancer in the UK.

Ms Regan points out that the disease kills two women each day in the UK and that with some action, innovation and awareness this could be reduced to almost zero.

She encourages all women to attend their cervical cancer screening when invited and she also supports the efforts of the Human papillomavirus (HPV) immunisation programme.

Ash Regan MSP said: “It’s really exciting that we have the opportunity to effectively consign a cancer to the history books. Cervical screening and HPV vaccines can both help prevent cervical cancer, and I would encourage everyone who can to make use of these amazing cancer prevention tools.

“Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust recognises that attending a screening isn’t always easy, but they are there for you with information and support if you ever need them.”

Ash Regan SNP ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Samantha Dixon, Chief Executive at Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust said: “A world without cervical cancer doesn’t have to be a pipe dream. The UK has the tools to make it a reality which is incredibly exciting. We need Government action to get there as soon as possible, but everyone can play their part. Going for cervical screening when invited, and making sure your child is vaccinated against HPV, will help make cervical cancer a thing of the past.

“We must also continue to invest in research, improve access to treatments, and banish the stigma and blame that too often comes with a cervical cancer diagnosis. Being forward looking should not mean those living with and beyond cancer get left behind.”

In its latest report, the UK’s leading cervical cancer charity found that only 17% of health professionals working across cervical cancer prevention think enough is currently being done to eliminate cervical cancer in the UK. Only 20% think enough is being done to ensure high levels of HPV vaccine uptake, and just 16% believe that enough is being done to support cervical screening uptake.

To get involved with Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, and the ‘#WeCan End Cervical Cancer’ campaign, follow Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust on social media or visit the website at jostrust.org.uk

