Edinburgh Eastern MSP Ash Regan has joined Age Scotland in urging pensioners in Edinburgh to act quickly to claim Pension Credit before this Sunday’s deadline to avoid losing out on an extra £324 cost of living payment.

Age Scotland, the national charity for older people, can help identify if someone is eligible for Pension Credit and offer advice on applying by calling their helpline on 0800 12 44 222, where advisers can carry out a full benefits check, or check their eligibility online at www.age.scot/benefitscalculator.



Pension Credit provides pensioners with extra money and other helpful support. It can top up their weekly income to £182.60 if they are single, and £278.70 if they are making a joint claim with a partner, as well as cutting council tax bills, help with energy costs and a free TV licence if they are over the age of 75.



Anyone who makes a successful Pension Credit application to the Department for Work and Pensions before 18 December, 2022 will also be entitled to a £324 lump sum financial support payment. This is because a claim for Pension Credit can be backdated for up to three months, provided the entitlement conditions are met throughout that time.



Ash Regan MSP said: “With growing numbers of older people struggling to cope with the rising cost of living, there has never been a more important time to make sure you are receiving everything to which you are entitled.

“Every year in Scotland, hundreds of millions of pounds in social security payments go unclaimed by older people due to lack of awareness, difficulty in accessing them, stigma surrounding benefits or just not knowing where to turn for help.

“I would encourage people to call Age Scotland’s helpline to find out if they are entitled to Pension Credit or make an application directly via the gov.uk website as soon as possible.”

Scottish Parliament. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...