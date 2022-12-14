Leicester Lions have finalised their Premiership line-up with the signings of Australian duo Justin Sedgmen, a former Edinburgh Monarchs racer, and Jake Allen.

Sedgmen was part of the Sheffield team which finished runners-up in this year’s Grand Final before lifting the League Cup, whilst Allen’s most recent full-time berth in the top-flight was with Ipswich, who he helped reach the title decider three years ago.

Lions boss Stewart Dickson said: “We’ve gone with a team that I think gives us overall strength, and I think we’ve got scoring power where we need it.

“What we’ve also got is an experienced team with the exception of Dan Thompson, which you’re never going to have with a Rising Star, and I’m very happy with Dan in that position.

“I look at the other sides and I think it’s going to be very competitive, but I’m pleased with what we’ve been able to put together.”

Sam Masters (pictured), another former Edinburgh star, will remain as Wolverhampton skipper in 2023. The news was confirmed by team manager Peter Adams at Monday night’s Winter Talk-In, with Masters retaining his role despite the return of former captain Rory Schlein, yet another former Monarchs rider, who is back next year after cutting short his plans to retire.

Adams said: “I think Sam has done a sterling job as captain both on track as well as off it, so, I wouldn’t want to disrupt that, and that’s why he’ll be continuing as club captain in 2023.

“The personality that Rory is though, he won’t be able to help himself and I’m sure it will be like having two captains in the pits.

“Rory will still be parading up and down those pits I can assure you, and with the rest of the team having both him and Sam to go and talk to and discuss things with, as well as ride with out on the track, I think something like that stands us in very good stead.”

Edinburgh have announced the return of Australian racer Kye Thomson for a third season at Armadale. Thomson has made consistent improvement since joining the club and finished the 2022 campaign with a Championship average of 6.60.

He said: “It is the only place I wanted to be really. I think of Edinburgh as my second home now, I have great support there on and off the track and I love it.

“I feel like I stepped up again this year, and next year I want to do that again. Especially from the middle of last season I felt like it was all clicking, and next year I want to take on even more responsibility.

“It is my third season now, so I am experienced and especially with Sam (Masters) going I feel like it is time to step up even more, and that is my plan.”

Workington have two riders confirmed for their return to racing in the National Development League with Luke Crang installed as skipper and youngster Luke Harrison also joining the club.

Crang makes the move to the Northside outfit from Berwick whilst Harrison, who made some impressive guest appearances in the third tier at the back end of the season, will make his full-time debut in the third tier.

Promoter Andrew Bain said: “When we realised Luke (Crang) was considering a new challenge it was a no-brainer to add his experience to the team.

“The new track will compliment Luke’s style, and I predict his average will rise over the course of the season.”

On Harrison, Bain added: “He will start the season as a reserve, but I believe he has the potential to move into the main body of the team before the season ends. At just 15 years old, he is the most exciting prospect of his age.”

