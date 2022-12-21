Police Scotland have issued an appeal for information following a fatal crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass.
The incident happened around 1.10pm on Tuesday, 20 December, on the A720 westbound near to the Sheriffhall roundabout.
It involved two cars, a silver Renault Captur and a grey Skoda Karoq.
The driver of the Renault, a 66-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died a short time later.
The road was closed while crash investigation work was carried out and fully re-opened around 4.40pm.
Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our investigation to find out the full circumstances of what happened continues.“I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries to get in touch.
“Please call us on 101, quoting incident number 1379 of Tuesday, 20 December, 2022.”
