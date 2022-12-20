Capital Theatres have announced that a show for young children, The Gift runs at The Studio until Wednesday 4 January 2023.

This festive show is promised to ignite a playfulness, inspiring children and their families to find new games together when it is their turn to open gifts.

A mountain of discarded wrapping paper.

A lonely child with an active imagination.

It’s often the cardboard boxes, not the gifts inside that are the most fun.

Is the true gift the joy that can come from the imagination?

