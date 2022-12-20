Capital Theatres have announced that a show for young children, The Gift runs at The Studio until Wednesday 4 January 2023.

This festive show is promised to ignite a playfulness, inspiring children and their families to find new games together when it is their turn to open gifts.

A mountain of discarded wrapping paper.
A lonely child with an active imagination.
It’s often the cardboard boxes, not the gifts inside that are the most fun.
Is the true gift the joy that can come from the imagination?

New British Heart Foundation shop open in Morningside

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland has opened a new shop in Morningside and encourages everyone to “give the gift that keeps on living” this Christmas. The purchases made at the shop will help to fund lifesaving research into heart and circulatory diseases. The charity is thrilled to open its doors on Morningside Road and hopes the new…

Planning for student accommodation on Canongate approved

A planning application for a development of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) in the Canongate has been approved following an appeal by the property developers to The Scottish Government.  Summix (CGE) Developments and S Harrison have been granted permission for the partial demolition of existing buildings and the delivery of PBSA on the site that was…

EICC Climate Action event – book a free place now

EICC Live: Collaborating for Climate Action with the Edinburgh Climate Compact. Thursday 19 January Join the next EICC Live session, when speakers will discuss how we can all contribute to Edinburgh becoming a greener, healthier city which takes the lead on local climate action. The Edinburgh Climate Compact is a growing group of Edinburgh businesses…

Menorah lit in St Andrew Square to mark the beginning of Hanukkah

Tthe lead candle of the tallest Menorah in Scotland was lit by Angus Robertson MSP, Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture on Sunday night to start the Holiday of Hanukkah. Hundreds of people gathered last night at the Scottish National Chanukah Celebration at St Andrew Square Gardens. The Lord Provost of Edinburgh,…

