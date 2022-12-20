The British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland has opened a new shop in Morningside and encourages everyone to “give the gift that keeps on living” this Christmas.

The purchases made at the shop will help to fund lifesaving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

The charity is thrilled to open its doors on Morningside Road and hopes the new boutique style of shop – which includes vintage pieces, a dedicated menswear department, ladies clothing collections and shoes and accessories – will attract new customers and inspire more people to shop for preloved items.

Every pound raised in the BHF’s high street stores and online shops helps fund ground-breaking science into heart and circulatory diseases, which affect the lives of around 700,000 people in Scotland – including 48,000 people in Edinburgh.

Among those in the capital for the official opening was Professor David Newby, BHF Duke of Edinburgh Chair of Cardiology, and 61-year-old Tony Clark from Edinburgh – one of around 2,000 patients currently involved in the BHF-funded Scot-Heart 2 study at the University of Edinburgh, which aims to help prevent heart attacks.

David McColgan, Head of BHF Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our new shop in Morningside. Every item sold helps the BHF fund lifesaving research – projects like the one currently being carried out by Professor Newby just down the road at the University of Edinburgh and helping people like Tony.

“Research has turned ideas that once seemed like ‘science fiction’ into treatments and cures that save lives every day. But despite all our progress, many families across Scotland are still waiting for the scientific breakthroughs of tomorrow. Donations to the BHF fund vital research to drive progress and give people the gift of more time with the people they love – so this Christmas, please support us and give the gift that keeps on living.”

Tony, who is married with three children and a chaplain and teacher at Fettes College, volunteered to take part in the Scot-Heart 2 study in 2021. He had no symptoms and no real concerns about his heart health at the time. Subsequent tests revealed he had heart disease.

Tony said: “If it wasn’t for this study, I may never have known I was at risk of a heart attack. Now thanks to treatment and a few lifestyle changes, I am feeling fitter and healthier. I’m even managing to run 10ks faster than I ever have. The research the BHF funds has transformed so many lives over the years, including my own, and that is why supporting them is so important to me.”

The BHF is the largest independent funder of research into heart and circulatory diseases in Scotland – research that is only made possible thanks to donations from the public. The charity is currently funding more than £50 million in research in ten universities across Scotland, including at its Centre of Research Excellence at the University of Edinburgh where there are currently 48 research projects taking place.

Dionne Jones, BHF Area Manager, said: “It’s fantastic to finally be able to welcome the local community into our new shop. We have been working hard behind the scenes for months now and created collections that we hope will inspire loyal and new customers and urge more people to rethink shopping second hand.

“And of course, at this time of year, we’re also hoping to tempt people in to do their Christmas shopping. You’ll find affordable treasures for your loved ones and it’s a great sustainable solution too.”

The BHF is also urging shoppers to look at its online eBay and Depop stores for gifts and is keen to hear from anyone in the local community who would like to volunteer in the new Morningside shop, or in any of the charity’s 10 stores in Edinburgh.

The new BHF Scotland shop, at 200 Morningside Road, is open 7 days a week.

To donate to the British Heart Foundation visit bhf.org.uk/Christmas

To find your local BHF shop visit: www.bhf.org.uk/shop

To find out about volunteering with the BHF visit: www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/volunteer

Like this: Like Loading...