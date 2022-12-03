Josh Pickering (pictured) is back for Edinburgh Monarchs next spring for his sixth season with the Armadale-based club and the popular rider declared: “I want to win silverware.”

The Aussie is delighted that Monarchs will come to tapes next season and he added: “I am very happy to be back because it is a great club with great supporters. I will give it my all next season as I always do and I am looking forward to it. The way I want my career to go is upwards, so I want to win some trophies with the Monarchs in 2023.”

In his five seasons with Monarchs so far, Pickering’s average has increased every year and has almost doubled since his initial season in 2017.

Does he still think that he can progress further? “Absolutely, I’m only just getting going. I don’t think I have made it yet to any great extent, though I will be pleased to be starting at No 1 next season. I can push on from there and push the team along with me.”

Pickering was also pleased to hear that the heat 13 5-1 from himself and former skipper Sam Masters against Oxford in June was recently voted Race of the Season at Armadale by Monarchs supporters by a large margin.

Like this: Like Loading...