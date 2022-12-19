There has been a lot of debate on social media about the lack of access for residents in past years, but the new organisers Unique Assembly are determined to deal with any problems before they happen.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party arena has been redesigned this year to minimise any impact to residents and businesses on 31 December.

Free Resident Access Passes and Business Access Passes will be provided to anyone residing within the event arena so they can gain entry during the Street Party to their properties/hotels quickly and safely along a series of pedestrian lanes.

Event stewards will be located at all Street Party entry points to check passes and direct residents and hotel guests along the pedestrian lanes.

Edinburgh Castle Fireworks Hogmanay 2018 Photo Martin McAdam

Any resident who has not heard from Edinburgh’s Hogmanay in the next couple of days should contact info@assemblyfestival.com

