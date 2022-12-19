There has been a lot of debate on social media about the lack of access for residents in past years, but the new organisers Unique Assembly are determined to deal with any problems before they happen.
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party arena has been redesigned this year to minimise any impact to residents and businesses on 31 December.
Free Resident Access Passes and Business Access Passes will be provided to anyone residing within the event arena so they can gain entry during the Street Party to their properties/hotels quickly and safely along a series of pedestrian lanes.
Event stewards will be located at all Street Party entry points to check passes and direct residents and hotel guests along the pedestrian lanes.
Any resident who has not heard from Edinburgh’s Hogmanay in the next couple of days should contact info@assemblyfestival.com
Out of town property ready to move into now
Feature homes in Stirling by Allanwater Homes are ready to move into. Choose from a two bedroom Esk apartment, or a three bedroom end terraced Kintail villa. Allanwater Homes has two special “feature homes” on offer at its Stirling City development, explaining to prospective buyers that the homes represent value for money, and are ready…
Travel – Loch Lomond Hotel celebrates first year in business
A property at Balloch on Loch Lomond – the former Woodbank Inn – was rebranded a year ago and became a modern, competitively priced 22 bedroom Hotel called The Loch Lomond Hotel. The hotel is celebrating its first successful year of operation, with a restaurant a recent addition. With 22 modern en-suite bedrooms on offer,…
Edinburgh care staff ‘sleigh’ the run up to Christmas
Care staff deck the halls to bring festive magic to residence. The Christmas cheer is flowing at one Edinburgh care home as it began a bumper month of festive fun with a light switch-on and live band. Lifestyle Co-ordinators at Cramond Residence prepared a variety of activities throughout December including a Christmas party, a bespoke…
Man arrested on charges of housebreaking and theft
Police officers in Edinburgh have arrested and charged a man following a number of thefts and housebreakings in Edinburgh and East and West Lothian. In the early hours of Wednesday, 7 December, a house was broken into in North Berwick and two vehicles were stolen. Two days later, on Friday, 9 December, a house was…
Creative Scotland will dip into its reserves after government funding cut
Creative Scotland says that it will have to dip into National Lottery Reserves to keep up its regular funding at previous levels in the next financial year. Following the Scottish Government’s budget announcement last week which proposes a reduction in funding for Creative Scotland of around £7million – the Board of Creative Scotland met on Monday to…
Full cast announced for The Citizen Theatre’s ‘Moonset’
For what will be the company’s first production of 2023, The Citizens Theatre has announced the cast for ‘Moonset’. A bold and powerful new work from playwright Maryam Hamidi, Moonset will premiere at Glasgow’s Tron Theatre from 03 – 11 February before touring to Edinburgh for a short run at the Traverse Theatre from 16…
