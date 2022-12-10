Edinburgh Monarchs have confirmed the return of Australian youngster Jacob Hook for a second season after the 20-year-old scored 114 points in his debut campaign.

He joins Josh Pickering and Kyle Bickley and said: “I really enjoyed my first year. I found it a tougher year than I thought it would be. I had expected to do a lot better but I have learnt a lot. I did find Armadale quite tricky at first, but I gradually came to like it more than most of the tracks. It can give you a home track advantage.”

Meanwhile, Chris Harris has signed for a second spell with Glasgow Tigers and is determined to help them take the final step to Championship success. He is their fifth signing and moves from Berwick Bandits where he was an award winner last season (pictured).



He joins Benjamin Basso and Tom Brennan in the heat-leader trio, with Marcin Nowak and Ace Pijper also in the side and Harris said: “I have a point to prove. Last time, in 2018, it just didn’t go to plan. I had a lot of bike issues. Now I’ve got better equipment, it’s time to go back and show the Glasgow fans what I’m all about.



“I’ve been back there with other clubs since and done well. Now I want to do well for the home side.”

