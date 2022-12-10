Guildford Flames arrive at Kirkcaldy on Saturday night (face-off 19.15) aiming to burn Fife Flyers in the Viaplay Elite League and claim their second Sottish scalp in 24 hours after a 3-2 victory at Glasgow Clan on Friday.

And they could find Flyers’ defenceman Christian Hausinger icing as a winger again as the injury-hit club work their way through a dressing-room crisis.

Hausinger (pictured by Derek Young courtesy of Fife Flyers) last played as a winger when he was 13, before reverting to defence, and the American blue-liner volunteered to play forward during the later stages of Fife Flyers’ 6-1 road demolition of Nottingham Panthers.

He was switched into a wing berth again 24-hours later in the Viaplay Elite League clash with Scottish rivals Glasgow Clan at Kirkcaldy after two forwards were crocked early on. He scored 25 seconds from time.

The 26-year-old from Alaska then became the first recognised Flyers defenceman to net a hat-trick in the Elite League era in the 4-4 result at Dundee Stars on Wednesday in the quarter-final, first-leg of the Viaplay Challenge Cup. Hausinger admitted: “It’s something I’ll never forget.”

And the 6ft 1in defenceman said that playing as a forward was different, particularly at professional level, but he could be on the wing again as there is no word yet on whether forwards Janne Kivilahti and Janne Laakkonen will ice after missing the midweek scrap at Dundee.

Also facing late tests will be Chris Lawrence, Lucas Sandstrom and James Spence.

Saturday’s test will undoubtedly be a tough one against a side who have won all three encounters so far against Fife and have led the ten-strong table for several weeks.

Flames have visited Kirkcaldy already this term, winning 5-3 in October and 2-1 after overtime in November and Fife have also lost 5-3 in Surrey.

Of course, Flyers also host Sheffield Steelers on Sunday and they are third in the table and looking to take points from their trip north after 6-0 and 3-0 wins at The House of Steel earlier in the campaign.

A reminder that Fife host their annual toy appeal this weekend assisted by Babcock staff who will join the team on the ice at the end of the game to collect gifts from fans at the boards.

And supporters who miss Saturday’s game can still hand over donations at the supporters’ club bench outside the cafe after Sunday’s game.

Donations will be sent to The Cottage Family Centre to support local families.

Don’t forget, that the club have a weekend ticket package for adults of £34 and concession rate of £24 with a child weekend ticket of £15. Fans who can’t get to the box office can email tickets@fifeflyers.co.uk for alternative arrangements.

