Christian Hausinger wrote his name into Fife Flyers’ history books in the 4-4 draw at arch rivals Dundee Stars in the Viaplay Challenge Cup, quarter-final, first-leg.

He is the first Flyers’ defenceman ever to claim a glory treble in Elite League competitions and the 25-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska, is only the 21st player to record a hat-trick in the Elite League era for the famous club.

His glory treble is only the 32nd treble scored by a Flyers player since the Elite League was formed, according to the club’s historian.

The 6ft 1in blueliner’s goals follow his single strike 25 seconds from time against Glasgow Clan at Kirkcaldy when he was also deployed on the wing and he has also recorded five assists in 22 starts for Flyers, according to Elite League stats.

Hausinger (pictured here by Derek Young courtesy of Fife Flyers) saw service in the tough East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) with three clubs – Wichita Thunder, Florida Everblades and Norfolk Admirals, all on loan – before jetting across the Pond to join the Scots.

He opened his account for the injury-ravaged side, who iced only 13 skaters, after 2min 28sec at Dundee, netted his second after 37min 35sec and and his third after 38min 35sec, that goal put the visitors 4-2 ahead.

Stars hit back, netting two goals in just over six, third-period minutes to level and set up a mouth-watering second-leg at Kirkcaldy next Wednesday (19.30).

Todd Dutiaume, Fife’s head coach, said he was pretty happy with the performance and added: “I was really proud of the guys as they are dropping like flies (because of injuries) right now.

“We are having a hard time staying healthy which is something we have battled against all year.”

Dutiaume said: “If you had offered me a 4-4 draw before the game I would have taken it, but to come into this building, which is very tough, by the way, and put a performance in like that speaks volumes for the guys character.”

Meanwhile, the season ticket holder pre-sale is now open and general sale is available from 10am on Saturday which is also the club’s annual toy appeal.

The team will collect gifts from fans at the boards to load onto a van alongside their associates at Babcock and, on Sunday, the supporters club will accept donations at their booth until the end of the game.

A special weekend ticket deal is in operation Flyers host league pace-setters Guildford Flames on Saturday (face-off 19.15) and entertain one of the league heavyweights, Sheffield Steelers, on Sunday (18.00).

