The ‘Power Trio’ of Tom Oakes (Guitars + Flute) and Jon Bews (5 String Fiddle) from Edinburgh and Inverurie man Daniel Thorpe (Fiddle) have been boldly ploughing their own furrow in the hinterlands of traditional music since forming in 2016 and are set to raise the roof of the Traverse Theatre for the home leg of their Winter Tour this Sunday 11th December.

Each of them have a deep passion for the traditions they grew up with (Irish Trad/Classical/Piping/North East Scottish Fiddle/Nordic Traditions) as well as epic record collections covering everything from Country through to Metal and Free Jazz. Their repertoire spans the world.

For ‘The Butcher’ official video – https://vimeo.com/user27430816

All avid tune collectors, travellers and composers Oakes/Bews/Thorpe came together as a kind of music-nerds club to amalgamate the tunes they love with the myriad of influences floating about in the bands’ collective psyche. Add to this an idiosyncratic, warm, witty (and at times slightly ranty) stage presence, think Newsnight meets Monty Python, and you should have a vague idea of what to expect from their live show!

This tour is a special one for the band as it sees the preview of their forthcoming 2023 album ‘Half-Light’ alongside some brand new material written for this tour and who knows, maybe even a nod towards the festive season at some point..?!

TICKETS : www.thisisobt.com

For Traverse gig: www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/oakes-bews-thorpe

