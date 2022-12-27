Robbie Neilson revealed to Hearts TV that he has visited Craig Gordon twice in hospital since Saturday’s incident at Tannadice. And the manager declared: “He’s already talking about timescales and trying to get himself back.”

Hearts’ No 1 goalkeeper and captain suffered a double leg break in the 2-2 draw at Dundee United and was carried off the filed on a stretcher ahead of surgery on his damaged leg.

Neilson said: “It’s devastating for everyone and I have known Craig personally for a long time. He’s a fighter and he has fought back from a serious injury with his knee and I expect him to do exactly the same.”

Neilson revealed that the Scotland No 1 (pictured in training before the incident by Nigel Duncan) was due to be released from hospital on Tuesday and added: “We will do everything we can to help him.

“It was a horrible incident and a difficult night but i am sure he will be back.”

The manager believes Gordon is the best player the club has ever produced, coming through the academy and on to international football, and he added: “He’s also a really nice guy.

“He has suffered a real blow.”

Zander Clark is set-to step in and Neilson said: “Craig was obviously the No 1 but somebody else now has an opportunity to step in and grasp that.”

The other goalkeepers in the squad, he said, have trained well and he added: “I am sure the guys that come in will do well.”

Hearts head for Perth and a tussle with St Johnstone on Wednesday in the cinch Scottish Premiership and the manager said: “It is always a tough place to go and historically we don’t have a great record up there and it is something we need to try and change.”

