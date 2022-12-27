Viaplay Elite League: Fife Flyers 4, Dundee Stars 1; Belfast Giants 6, Glasgow Clan 3

Fife Flyers slipped back into eighth spot in the ten-strong Viaplay Elite League with a 4-1 victory at The Fife Ice Arena over arch rivals, Dundee Stars.

The Tayside team move back to ninth after the defeat but it was Stars, 3-2 winners in the Boxing Day clash on Tayside, opened the scoring after 11 minutes, Benjamin Sokay netting after being set up by Carter Folk.

And it took another 15 minutes for the home side to level, Chris Gerrie scoring after a move involving Brayden Sherbinin and Janne Laakkonen.

Flyers, sponsored by Wolseley, then took the lead seven minutes later when Chris Lawrence counted thanks to good work from Seth Bafaro.

Then tempers flared and the match officials handed out a number of two minute penalties, three to Flyers and five to Stars.

Order was eventually restored and Fife extended their lead to 3-1 after 51 minutes, Zack Phillips netting unassisted.

And it became 4-1 when Janne Kivilahti was set up by Phillips and Reece Harsch after Stars had withdrawn their netminder to have six skaters.

PICTURE: Stars v Flyers at Dundee on Boxing Day from Al Goold courtesy of Viaplay Elite League

