Alfredo Morelos claimed a double as Rangers emerged with a 3-0 scoreline at Tynecastle to move further ahead of Hearts in the cinch Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman claimed the other goal and Rangers had three ruled offside as the second-placed Ibrox side snapped Hearts’ impressive ten-game unbeaten run and it only took nine minutes for the visitors to silence the sell-out home crowd, a quickly-taken free-kick saw Ryan Kent feed Morelos who headed home.

Hearts had a chance when Lawrence Shankland (pictured) sent Garang Kuol away. The Australian World Cup player found Barry McKay but his shot from inside the box was dealt with by goalkeeper Allan McGregor’s legs.

The home fans suffered a scare when Fashion Sakala had the ball in the net but he was ruled offside before Rangers forced a diving save from Zander Clark to deny the same player.

Rangers continued to threaten and were rewarded with their second goal after 34 minutes when Connor Goldson headed a cross into the middle of the box and Tillman did the rest.

The home side survived in injury time after a goalmouth scramble and Rangers continued to force the play when John Lundstram played a one-two with Morelos before his shot was tipped round the post by Clark.

Into the second-half and Rangers were awarded a penalty which was checked by VAR and then ruled out, but the Ibrox combine continued to press with Morelos and Sakala prominent. It was Sakala who had the ball in the net again but he was flagged for offside.

Sakala hooked the ball over the bar after Clark spilled a cross and it seemed only a matter of time before Rangers would score a third and it arrived courtesy of Morelos who tapped the ball home for 3-0 after 68 minutes.

Hearts had chances. Shankland chipped McGregor but the ball flew over the bar and Yutaro Oda was well wide when in a good position.

It was Rangers who finished strongly with Glen Kamara sending Antonio Colak through and Clark was equal to the task but VAR was brought into play again, checking for a possible penalty for Hearts against Goldson. It was ruled out then Clark had to tip a Goldson header over the bar.

Rangers had nine shots on target against two from Hearts and enjoyed 51 per cent of possession and the Glasgow combine now have 58 points from 24 fixtures with third-placed Hearts trailing with 39 points from their 24 fixtures.

Jambos manager Robbie Neilson must lift his men who have lost in their last seven clashes with Rangers who are unbeaten in 11 games under Michael Beale, ten of them wins.

Now Hearts must re-group ahead of the visit of Dundee United to Tynecastle on Saturday (15.00) with fourth-placed St Mirren six points adrift of the Edinburgh side in the table but the Paisley side have a game in hand.

