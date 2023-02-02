Deputy First Minister John Swinney has urged MSPs to back The Scottish Government’s Budget for 2023-24, saying that it “delivers for the people of Scotland”.
Speaking ahead of Thursday’s Stage One Budget Bill debate, Mr Swinney said that in a difficult financial environment the Budget focused resources on the three key priorities of delivering sustainable public services, transforming the economy to deliver a just transition to net zero and taking direct action to eradicate child poverty.
He also said that it includes more than £13 billion for health and social care and £1 billion for early learning and childcare provision.
The draft budget also supports those hardest hit by the cost of living crisis, with £442 million invested in the Scottish Child Payment and £20 million for the Fuel Insecurity Fund to help households at risk of self-disconnection or self-rationing their energy use.
Mr Swinney said: “These are fair and ambitious spending plans for the coming year which have been developed during one of the most challenging financial environments since devolution.
“To govern is to choose and we have chosen a different, distinctive path that commits substantial resources to protect the most vulnerable from the impact of decisions made by the UK Government.
“We are asking people to contribute to a fairer society that provides benefits such as free prescriptions, free access to higher education and concessionary travel not available in other parts of the UK.
“The progressive choices we propose on Scottish income tax also mean that next year the Scottish Government can direct additional investment towards our NHS. That investment will help drive forward our recovery plan, improve primary health care services and help reduce the harms associated with drugs and alcohol.
“At the same time, the majority of people in Scotland will still be paying less in Income Tax than if they lived in the rest of the UK. The Budget also delivers the number one ask of businesses by freezing the non-domestic rates poundage and providing a package of reliefs worth an estimated £744 million.
“Our spending plans will help ensure we can deliver a net zero future achieved through sustainable economic growth. We are investing £1.4 billion to maintain, improve and decarbonise Scotland’s rail network and almost £467 million on peatland restoration. And by doubling the budget for the next phase of the Just Transition Fund to £50 million, we are helping regional economies in the North East and Moray move away from the industries contributing to the climate emergency and diversify into others.
“This is a meaningful and progressive Budget that delivers for the people of Scotland. I urge all MSPs to unite behind it.”
Morelos double sinks Hearts at Tynecastle
Alfredo Morelos claimed a double as Rangers emerged with a 3-0 scoreline at Tynecastle to move further ahead of Hearts in the cinch Scottish Premiership. Malik Tillman claimed the other goal and Rangers had three ruled offside as the second-placed Ibrox side snapped Hearts’ impressive ten-game unbeaten run and it only took nine minutes for the visitors to…
Edinburgh Council children’s home reprimanded again
An Edinburgh council run children’s home where staff ‘assaulted young people’ and used inappropriate restraints, has been reprimanded again – this time by an education watchdog which rated its education services as ‘weak’. Edinburgh Secure Services was hit by scandal last year when an investigation uncovered “illegality, maladministration and injustice” in the care accommodation for young people…
The sky’s the limit for Hearts
Imagine winning 5-0 against Aberdeen and beating Hibs 3-0 home and away, despite not playing to the best of your ability. That is what this Hearts squad have managed to do this year. Many predicted that on the resumption of domestic football following the World Cup break that Hearts would kick on following their early…
Hillend ski centre plans may be shelved
A multi-million pound upgrade for Hillend ski slope should be shelved in the current financial crisis, Midlothian councillors were told this week. Councillor Peter Smaill, Conservative group leader at Midlothian Council, said it was the wrong time to be making the investment which he said now stood at £33 million. Speaking at a meeting where…
Party with the pandas before they leave Edinburgh
The pandas, Tian Tian and Yang Guang, are leaving, but not until the Zoo has said a giant farewell with a series of prize draws to win the chance of feeding the pandas. There will be a draw each month from February until June picking a winner who will enjoy a Magic Moment with the…
Promotions announced at Thomas & Adamson
Director Heather Holbrook has been promoted to partner at the construction and property firm. Thomas & Adamson. Heather has worked for the firm for around ten years and led on some of the company’s highest profile projects. She joined as a graduate quantity surveyor and has since become a prominent leader as a mentor for…