Berwick have moved to sign 18-year-old North-East talent Archie Freeman for their National Development League (NDL) team next season.

Freeman joins the Bullets after spending 2022 with Belle Vue, although he is not a completely new face at Shielfield Park as he has appeared for their Academy team and also rode at the club’s training track based at Duns.

Berwick coach Kevin Little said: “Archie is an exciting and talented young man on a speedway bike, and he has invaluable experience at this level despite his tender age.



“We want to see Archie make progress but, just as importantly for him, to enjoy his racing, and I think that the dynamic we have at Berwick, embodied by our new captain Greg Blair, will prove to be an ideal environment.”

Elsewhere, Workington have added youngster Ace Pijper (pictured in action) to their line-up as they prepare to return to the sport at Northside.



The 16-year-old, son of former Edinburgh, Glasgow and Berwick rider, Theo, enjoyed a successful debut NDL campaign with Berwick this year, averaging 6.90, and has also secured a Championship team place at Glasgow.



Comets promoter Andrew Bain said: “Ace has done plenty of laps around Northside as a young child, but this track is a little different. I am really pleased we could sign him as he was excellent around Berwick last season, and so our new track should be perfect for him.”

