Viaplay Elite League: Cardiff Devils 5, Dundee Stars 3; Glasgow Clan 3, Sheffield Steelers 6; Fife Flyers 1, Nottingham Panthers 4; Manchester Storm 0, Belfast Giants 3.

Fife Flyers failed to take the euphoria of reaching the final four of the Viaplay Challenge Cup into Saturday’s home joust in the Viaplay Elite League with Nottingham Panthers.

The Midlands side took only seven minutes to open their account and were 2-0 ahead by the first break and they moved 3-0 ahead after 28 minutes before adding a fourth with less than six minutes left.

Fife’s only joy came from an unassisted goal nine seconds from time from Brayden Sherbinin.

Dundee Stars lost 5-3 at Cardiff Devils with Cole Sanford netting a treble after being 4-2 behind at the first break.

Glasgow Clan were beaten 6-3 at Braehead after losing the first session 2-0, drawing the mid-session 1-1 and losing the third 3-2.

Sunday’s fixtures: Cardiff Devils v Glasgow Clan (16.00); Dundee Stars v Sheffield Steelers (17.00); Coventry Blaze v Belfast Giants; Guildford Flames v Manchester Storm; Nottingham Panthers v Fife Flyers (18.00).

LIBRARY PICTURE from earlier this season by Al Goold courtesy of Viaplay Elite League

