Police Scotland have named the two men who died at Greendykes Road.

They were Desmond Rowlings, 66, and Derek Johnston, 37, both from Edinburgh.

The daughters of Desmond Rowlings have issued a picture of their father and described him as: “A loving, happy go lucky man who kept himself to himself.

“He will be forever missed and remembered with love. As a family we ask for respect and privacy whilst we come to terms during this extremely difficult time.”

Desmond Rowlings

Derek Johnston

Derek Johnston’s mum and sister have also issued a photograph of Derek and have described him as: “A deeply loved son and brother, my handsome boy who had such a beautiful soul, our hearts will never mend, he will be forever missed and remembered with much love and affection. As a family we ask for respect and privacy during this extremely difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team added: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of both Desmond and Derek at this incredibly difficult time.

“Specialist officers are continuing to provide both families with support.”

Officers were called to a flat on Greendykes Road around 8.25pm on Tuesday, 1 November.

Both Desmond Rowlings and Derek Johnston were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 65 and 40, have been arrested and charged in connection with their deaths.

The 65-year-old appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 4 November while the 40-year-old is due to appear at the same court on Monday.

