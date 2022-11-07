A new book about the life of disability campaigner Jimmy McIntosh will be published on Friday 11 November, with warnings that it will prove a “shocking and harrowing” read.
Lesley Fox has written the first biography of a remarkable man who became a disability campaigner following his own experience of the care system in Scotland. The book, which has many black and white photos, is called As Long as We’ve Got a Voice and is published by Thirsty Books.
On Friday 11 November there is an event at The City Chambers to celebrate the launch of the book. Tickets are free and those wishing to attend may register below.
Jimmy was born with cerebral palsy in Kingussie in 1943 and then spent more than 40 years in institutional care – mostly in Gogarburn Hospital. His early years were spent on his grandfather’s farm, and in Raigmore Hospital Inverness and East Park Home in Glasgow.
Although these early experiences were difficult, Jimmy became an activist. And in 1956 he and others formed the Gogarburn Patients Committee and took the government to court, winning for patients to vote.
Jimmy said at the time: “The staff at Raigmore treated me like their own children. That made me happy. That’s why I’m so strong today.”
He left Gogarburn Hospital in 1983 and lived with his wife Elizabeth in Edinburgh until he died in 2014. He was awarded the MBE in 2006 two recognise his years of campaigning for people’s rights and challenging discrimination.
Howard Mitchell, Chair, The Scottish Oral History Group said: “This skilful collation of Jimmy’s recorded interviews, documentary research and reflection offers a rare insight into Institutional life in the 20th Century from a survivor’s perspective and an inspiring narrative of subsequent accomplishments.”
The publication is supported by Edinburgh Development Group, The Action Group, The Thistle Foundation and People First (Scotland).
