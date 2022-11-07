

Florence Jones, aged 88 and a resident at Care UK’s Lauder Lodge used to go fishing with her grandfather on the River Tweed.

She mentioned that she had always wanted to catch a fish for herself – and the care home helped her make the wish come true.

She went to Newhaven Harbour where she learned how to fish with a rod and line – and caught two.

Florence said: “I had a wonderful day and the memories will stay with me forever – catching two fish was amazing.”

Anees Riaz, Home Manager at Lauder Lodge, said: “Our day trip to the harbour was one for the books and Florence was a real natural – there’s no doubt we’ll still be talking about it for weeks to come.

“Here at Lauder Lodge, we always encourage residents to continue to enjoy their favourite pastimes and share memories which hold special importance to them, as it’s a great way to encourage reminiscence. Florence talks affectionately of her memories going fishing with her grandad and never having had the chance to learn for herself, so we knew we had to make it happen.

“We’re so pleased we were able to organise this nostalgic trip for Florence, she was over the moon to be reeling in two fish – her smile said it all.”

The visit was part of the home’s ‘Wishing Tree’ Initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying on a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

