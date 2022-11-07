Florence Jones, aged 88 and a resident at Care UK’s Lauder Lodge used to go fishing with her grandfather on the River Tweed.
She mentioned that she had always wanted to catch a fish for herself – and the care home helped her make the wish come true.
She went to Newhaven Harbour where she learned how to fish with a rod and line – and caught two.
Florence said: “I had a wonderful day and the memories will stay with me forever – catching two fish was amazing.”
Anees Riaz, Home Manager at Lauder Lodge, said: “Our day trip to the harbour was one for the books and Florence was a real natural – there’s no doubt we’ll still be talking about it for weeks to come.
“Here at Lauder Lodge, we always encourage residents to continue to enjoy their favourite pastimes and share memories which hold special importance to them, as it’s a great way to encourage reminiscence. Florence talks affectionately of her memories going fishing with her grandad and never having had the chance to learn for herself, so we knew we had to make it happen.
“We’re so pleased we were able to organise this nostalgic trip for Florence, she was over the moon to be reeling in two fish – her smile said it all.”
The visit was part of the home’s ‘Wishing Tree’ Initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying on a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.
Final chance to enter innovative design competition
Design awards seeking inventions that improve independent living Would-be inventors are encouraged to enter their concepts and designs in a competition that will help improve the daily lives of elderly people and those living with mobility challenges. The Blackwood Design Awards celebrates the best new concepts that enhance independent living and will be judged in…
Continue Reading Final chance to enter innovative design competition
At the Movies with Steph Lumsden
Steph Lumsden is owner of beauty therapy business, AURA Edinburgh. She set up her company last July, converting her garage to become “my peaceful little sanctuary for treatments”. She offers massage, facial treatments and nail appointments. “I’ve been a spa therapist for almost ten years now,” says Steph, who still occasionally works in the spa…
Christmas events may get permission for five years – despite concerns
Questions have been raised about the decision to grant the Edinburgh Christmas Market planning permission for five years – despite calls for the council to re-examine the way the event is run. New organisers Unique Assembly stepped in at the eleventh hour to run the festival following the collapse of a multi-million pound deal between…
Continue Reading Christmas events may get permission for five years – despite concerns
Publication of Jimmy McIntosh biography to be celebrated at event on Friday
A new book about the life of disability campaigner Jimmy McIntosh will be published on Friday 11 November, with warnings that it will prove a “shocking and harrowing” read. Lesley Fox has written the first biography of a remarkable man who became a disability campaigner following his own experience of the care system in Scotland.…
Continue Reading Publication of Jimmy McIntosh biography to be celebrated at event on Friday
Two men who died in Greendykes named by police
Police Scotland have named the two men who died at Greendykes Road. They were Desmond Rowlings, 66, and Derek Johnston, 37, both from Edinburgh. The daughters of Desmond Rowlings have issued a picture of their father and described him as: “A loving, happy go lucky man who kept himself to himself. “He will be forever…
Continue Reading Two men who died in Greendykes named by police
Councillors call for tougher restrictions on sale of fireworks
Tougher restrictions on the sale of fireworks should be “fast-tracked” following violent scenes across Scotland around Bonfire Night, councillors in Midlothian have said. Councillors Stephen Curran told a meeting of Midlothian Police and Fire and Rescue Board the chaotic scenes of the last week had changed his mind over firework sales. And he called on…
Continue Reading Councillors call for tougher restrictions on sale of fireworks