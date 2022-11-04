The Old Edinburgh Club is the city’s local history society, concerned with all aspects of the city’s history and development. The Old Edinburgh Club was officially launched in the City Chambers on 29 January 1908, with a former Prime Minister, the Earl of Rosebery, agreeing to become its first Honorary President.
For more than one hundred years the club has encouraged interest through lectures and visits. The organisation publishes The Book of the Old Edinburgh Club, renowned as an authoritative source for residents and researchers alike – indeed anyone who shares the delight in the city’s rich heritage.
More can be found at https://oldedinburghclub.org.uk/ including how to join.
Benefits include free entry to all of the winter talks, exclusive access to the summer visits arranged for members, and a copy of the volume of the Book of the Old Edinburgh Club published during the membership year.
All of the talks are held at the Augustine United Church, 41 George IV Bridge, EH1 1EL.
|Date
|Talk
|16 November 2022
|Secondary Schools in 20th century Edinburgh: Social Divisions and Intellectual Excellence by Lindsay Patterson
|14 December 2022
|Presentations by members and social gathering
|18 January 2023
|The Royal Observatory and the Tools of Knowledge by Rebekah Higgitt
|15 February 2023
|Scottish Historic Schools: The Architecture of Burgh Schools, Academies and Educational Institutions before 1880 by Diane Watters
|15 March 2023
|Networked Edinburgh 1800-1820 and the Stamp Office Story by Penelope Wilson
