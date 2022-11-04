Police Scotland confirm that a 65-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of two men on Greendykes Road in Edinburgh.

A second man, 40, has been arrested and enquiries remain ongoing.

Officers were called to a flat in the area around 8.25pm on Tuesday, 1 November.

The two men, aged 66 and 37, were pronounced dead at the scene and their next of kin have been made aware.

Their deaths are being treated as suspicious and a murder inquiry is now ongoing, led by officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

The 65-year-old man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 4 November.

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of both men at what is a very difficult time for them.

“We have a dedicated team of officers in the area working on this investigation. This is likely to continue in the coming days and I would like to thank the local community for their understanding as our work continues.

“We understand that this is an upsetting incident for the local community and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers.”

