A fundraiser will be held at the end of the month to rase funds for the Grassmarket Community Project.

There will be an exclusive live performance from Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh at the event which will take place on 26 November 2022. The evening also features swing jazz, poetry, storytelling, whisky tasting, magic, the finest five course dinner AND prize draw, followed by Ceilidh dancing.

It is three years since Edinburgh’s charity, The Grassmarket Community Project, has held one of its popular evenings of celebrating all things Scottish. More than ever, funds are needed to support the charity’s essential work with Edinburgh’s most vulnerable citizens.

Jonny Kinross, Chief Executive Officer at Grassmarket Community Project, said: “This is fast becoming THE night of the year and a great alternative to a Christmas Night Out. It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate St Andrew’s AND support the most vulnerable in your local community over the challenging winter months. Fundraisers like this are essential to the future of The Grassmarket Community Project. We love opening our doors and welcoming Edinburgh folk for a great and memorable night out!

“We’re delighted to have such a stellar line up with Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, Viper Swing, not to mention fizz, drams and a five course meal, plus ceilidh. The Prize Draw gifts are fantastic – our friends and partners are incredibly generous donating holidays, meals, bespoke Greyfriars Tartan tailoring and more.”

The St Andrews Dinner Dance ticket includes:

Fizz on arrival to the swinging jazz tunes of Viper Swing

Exclusive live performance from Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh of Deacon Blue

A 5 course delicious dinner, 2 glasses of wine from award-winning Events Catering Team

Whisky tasting from The Scotch Whisky Experience

Scotch Whisky Experience Storytelling from multi-award winning Mercat Tours and magic tricks at your table

magic tricks at your table Ceilidh calling and dancing to the lovely tunes of The Greater Spotted Ceilidh Band

The Prize Raffle and Charity Auction includes a Greyfriars Tartan Kilt made to measure, a weekend Country Retreat at Mercat House, Perthshire by Mercat Tours, private viewing for 6 people of the world’s largest Scotch whisky collection, with VIP tasting from The Scotch Whisky Experience, a weekend self-catering on the Isle of Skye, meals in local restaurants, artwork, woodwork and Tartan gifts and accessories from our award-winning Furniture and Textiles teams and much more!

TICKETS

All inclusive price per table – £600 (9 people)

All inclusive price per person – £66

