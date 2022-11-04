Guy Fawkes Night is particularly explosive this year. The fireworks at Westminster have shocked and outraged us Scots. But so have the “firework riots” in Dundee.
On Monday night, bonfires were lit in the streets of the Kirkton district of the city. Cars, shops and a local school were attacked with bricks, and police in riot gear were faced with youths throwing fireworks. The disturbances lasted most of the night and, although no one was seriously injured, the scale of the riot has shocked the local community, where anti-social behaviour is not unknown.
It has shocked the rest of the country too. It’s left me wondering if we are in for a winter of rebellion not just a winter of discontent. Guy Fawkes and the other conspirators were planning to throw 36 barrels of fireworks at a Protestant parliament which was stamping down on their Catholic culture. It may be far-fetched, but is there a parallel between today’s Austerity parliament at Westminster and the youths of the Kirkton estate? Are they just hitting out at the authorities which have treated them so unfairly?
As for the winter of discontent itself, it shows every sign of getting worse. There’s another shutdown on the railways this Saturday and threats of more strike action on Fridays and Saturdays nearer Christmas. The nursing and teacher unions are balloting on strike action. Ambulance staff and fire fighters are also angry at their 5 per cent pay offer. Even the police are talking of working to rule.
To meet these pay demands, the Scottish finance secretary John Swinney has announced £615 million of cuts elsewhere in his budget, which is largely fixed by Westminster. And it comes on top of the £560 million of cuts he announced in September. Most of this week’s cuts will come from the health budget, with new programmes postponed, vaccination centres trimmed, and social care and GP budgets cut. And there will be cuts, or stand-still budgets, for other departments, including the local authorities and the law courts.
Mr Swinney is not finished yet. He may have to cut more if the chancellor at Westminster Jeremy Hunt announces further austerity measures in his autumn statement on 17th November.
We all face tough times: inflation at over 10 per cent, the base interest rate at 3 per cent, two years of recession. Three-quarters of the population can cope with such necessary hardship. It’s the price we’re paying for our reliance on gas and the Westminster Brexit mistake. But the other quarter need help and I hope the chancellor remembers them.
Our tough times are as nothing compared with the people of Ukraine. At the outbreak of the war, the Scottish government struck out on its own to become a “super-sponsor” for Ukrainian refugees, in addition to the individual families who sponsored a refugee. Some 7,000 people are currently being given refuge in Scotland, 5,000 of them under the super-sponsor scheme.
However this week it was announced that the scheme is to end. It was paused in July because there was a lack of suitable accommodation – refugees are being lodged on board cruise ships at docks in Edinburgh and Glasgow. Now an appeal has gone out for more families, councils and housing associations to provide a temporary home for refugee families.
We’ve had more gusty winds and heavy rain this week, as the climate tells us again that “the times, they are a’changing. ” Nicola Sturgeon was quick to announce that she is going to the UN climate conference in Egypt next week to follow up the limited progress made at last year’s conference in Glasgow. At last, Rishi Sunak has changed his mind and is following her lead. I wonder if King Charles will now be allowed to go, so that Britain presents a united front on the big issue of our times.
Meanwhile, the Scottish Fire Service is urging people to go to organised firework displays on Guy Fawkes Night rather than buy their own fireworks. The super markets in Dundee have taken fireworks off their shelves. Last year, on November the 5th, there were eight attacks on fire crews as they responded to 370 calls from all over Scotland to bonfires which had got out of control. At one, in Cumbernauld, bricks and stones were thrown at fire officers, injuring three of them, and rubbish bins were stacked in the road in an attempt to prevent them reaching the fire, which was dangerously close to a gas leak.
These may be dangerous economic and political times but we don’t want to add to our troubles by attacking our public services. Firework youths and Guy Fawkes impersonators and Chancellors, please note.
Burns & Beyond announces first of the line-up for January
Unique Events announced today that Burns&Beyond will return in January with a series of headline live concerts and events, with The Twilight Sad and Kinnaris Quintet the first artists to be announced. Burns&Beyond, in its fifth incarnation celebrates the life and legacy of Robert Burns through a programme of traditional and contemporary art and culture,…
Continue Reading Burns & Beyond announces first of the line-up for January
Affordable homes to be built after new agreement
Housing association will let 19 new homes from early 2024 Cala Homes (East) has confirmed an agreement worth almost £3 million with a locally-based housing association to deliver affordable homes in South Queensferry. The developer, which has recently started construction on its Queensferry Heights project on land made available after the Queensferry Crossing’s completion, will…
Continue Reading Affordable homes to be built after new agreement
Trams will be fee for service personnel during Remembrance
Armed services veterans, and serving members of the Army, Air Force and Navy, are being offered free tram travel to this year’s remembrance events in Edinburgh. In a mark of respect, poppies will be on display in tram windows ahead of Remembrance Sunday on 13 November . On both 11 November, the anniversary of the…
Continue Reading Trams will be fee for service personnel during Remembrance
Grassmarket fundraiser – an alternative Christmas night out
A fundraiser will be held at the end of the month to rase funds for the Grassmarket Community Project. There will be an exclusive live performance from Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh at the event which will take place on 26 November 2022. The evening also features swing jazz, poetry, storytelling, whisky tasting, magic, the…
Continue Reading Grassmarket fundraiser – an alternative Christmas night out
Man arrested following two deaths in Craigmillar
Police Scotland confirm that a 65-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of two men on Greendykes Road in Edinburgh. A second man, 40, has been arrested and enquiries remain ongoing. Officers were called to a flat in the area around 8.25pm on Tuesday, 1 November. The two men, aged…
Continue Reading Man arrested following two deaths in Craigmillar
The Old Edinburgh Club – a series of winter talks
The Old Edinburgh Club is the city’s local history society, concerned with all aspects of the city’s history and development. The Old Edinburgh Club was officially launched in the City Chambers on 29 January 1908, with a former Prime Minister, the Earl of Rosebery, agreeing to become its first Honorary President. For more than one…
Continue Reading The Old Edinburgh Club – a series of winter talks