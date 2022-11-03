Netminder John Muse played a key role as Glasgow Clan ended their losing streak with a shutout in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Manchester Storm and, 24-hours later, he impressing again in Sunday’s narrow 1-0 defeat at Belfast Giants.

Giants visit Braehead Arena on Friday (face-off 7.30pm) and Muse believes last weekend’s results have reinvigorated the Aspray Glasgow West-sponsored team.

The American hot-stop (pictured against Giants last weekend courtesy of the Viaplay Elite League) said: “Winning on Saturday was a weight off us after such a long stretch without a victory and it’s easy to get down on yourself.

“It’s given us a lot of confidence to go on. The more you play a team, the more familiar you get with them and the fact we played Belfast on Sunday will certainly help with preparations for Friday’s game. After a good week of preparation, we’ll be ready to go on Friday.”

Like this: Like Loading...