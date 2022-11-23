Stork Majgaard is a Danish painter and storyteller who has created some powerful paintings which can be seen at a performance in Edinburgh this weekend.

One shows a man falling (Stork told storyteller Svend-Erik Engh it was something to do with falling in love) – with a bloody heart.

With a heart that needed surgery, as Engh did in September 2016, and with a fear of heights that he has been tormented by after his divorce in 2015, he suggested to Stork, that the pair should be telling stories about fear with the two images being shown either as the original or on a screen behind them.

The duo performed in Denmark twice at #kunstsmedjen and say that they received a warm response from the audience. The audience thought they had been given images of beauty launching into moments of fear.

From a performance centred on fear, the main feeling afterwards from the audience is hope. The Edinburgh performance will take place on Sunday 27 November when Stork Majgaard and Svend-Erik Engh will perform Trembling Fear, images and stories.

The event takes place in Space, 183 Dalry Road and tickets are £8/5 using the link below.

If you prefer, you can pay by the door, it is cash only.

